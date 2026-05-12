Costa Coffee to Close Hale Barns Branch After 11 Years

The popular coffee chain will shut its doors for the final time this Friday, leaving uncertainty about the future of the high street location.

Costa Coffee has announced the imminent closure of its Hale Barns branch, marking the end of an 11-year presence in the Trafford village. The cafe, located opposite Asda in Hale Barns Square, will permanently shut its doors at 5pm on Friday, 15 May.

Since its opening in 2015 as part of the £30 million redevelopment of the 1960s shopping precinct, the coffee chain has been a staple of the local community, occupying a 1,500 sq ft unit with both indoor seating and outdoor space. Despite its long-standing tenure, the decision to close has come as a surprise to many regular customers, who have been flooding the store with questions about the sudden departure.

In response, staff have posted a notice in the store affirming the closure date and time. A spokesperson for Costa Coffee confirmed that all employees at the Hale Barns location have been offered positions at other branches. No further details regarding the future use of the space have been revealed, leaving locals and business observers speculating about potential successors.

The cafe’s closure follows the departure of Booths in 2024, which cited rising operational costs as the reason for its exit after eight years in the village. Asda subsequently moved into the 30,000 sq ft unit left vacant by Booths, taking on the staff rather than laying off employees. The loss of Costa Coffee deals another significant blow to Hale Barns Square, raising concerns about the future of retail and hospitality in the area.

Costa Coffee has yet to respond to requests for comment from the Manchester Evening News, leaving the community in anticipation of further updates on redevelopment plans or new tenants





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