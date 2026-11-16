Costa Rica Arrests Girlfriend and Accomplice in Surf Legend Murder

Investigators in Costa Rica have arrested a woman and a man for the torture and murder of surfing legend Kurt Van Dyke, alleging they staged a robbery to access his bank accounts in Puerto Viejo.

Costa Rica n authorities have arrested two individuals in connection with the brutal murder of American surfing legend Kurt Van Dyke, revealing that the crime was a premeditated ambush rather than a random home invasion. The Judicial Investigation Agency ( OIJ) confirmed the arrests of Van Dyke's 31-year-old girlfriend, identified as Arroyo, and a 34-year-old man named Gutiérrez following a coordinated raid in Roxana, Pococí. Investigators now believe the pair conspired to torture the 66-year-old surfer to steal his banking credentials, staging a car theft to disguise the murder as a violent robbery.

Details of the Torture and Murder

The investigation into the death of Kurt Van Dyke has uncovered harrowing details regarding the events that transpired in February at his beachside apartment in Puerto Viejo de Talamanca. Police reports indicate that Arroyo was present in the residence on Valentine's Day when Gutiérrez entered with two other unidentified men. Instead of immediately harming Van Dyke, the group targeted his financial assets, demanding the PIN numbers for his bank accounts.

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When Van Dyke reportedly refused to surrender his codes, the attackers subjected him to relentless physical abuse. Sources state that the group beat and stabbed him repeatedly while he was under their control. The violence resulted in severe trauma, with forensic evidence later pointing to signs of asphyxiation. A knife was discovered lying beside his body after he was found dead under his bed with a sheet covering his head.

Staged Robbery and Arrests

Initial reports suggested that two armed men had broken into the apartment, held the couple at gunpoint, and killed Van Dyke before escaping in Arroyo's 2013 Hyundai Elantra. However, the OIJ has determined that this narrative was a fabricated cover-up orchestrated by Arroyo and Gutiérrez. The suspects allegedly gained entry to the home with Arroyo's help, allowing them to ambush Van Dyke without raising immediate suspicion.

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Vladimir Muñoz, the acting deputy general director of the OIJ, confirmed that the stolen vehicle was located in Costa Rica's Atlantic region in pristine condition, with no signs of damage or forced entry. This detail supports the theory that the car theft was staged to mislead investigators into believing the crime was a opportunistic burglary. During the raids in Roxana, agents confiscated cellphones and the getaway car used by Gutiérrez and his accomplices to reach the victim's apartment.

Ongoing Manhunt and Victim Profile

While Arroyo and Gutiérrez have been referred to Costa Rica's Public Ministry for potential charges, the manhunt for the two unidentified men who participated in the attack continues. Authorities have not yet released the identities of these additional suspects, but the search for them remains a priority for the OIJ. The Limón province, where Van Dyke owned the Hotel Puerto Viejo for four decades, is a region where 25 percent of the country's homicides occur, highlighting a broader context of violence in the area.

Kurt Van Dyke was a prominent figure in the surfing community, having moved to the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica in 1983 to settle in Puerto Viejo, famous for its Salsa Brava waves. He was born into a family of influential surfers, with his father Gene pioneering the sport and his mother Betty helping women join surfing in the 1950s and 1960s. Van Dyke established his own legacy riding the waves in Santa Cruz before expanding his business interests in Costa Rica.

The news of his death has deeply affected his family and friends, who remember him as a benevolent individual dedicated to helping others. His brother, Peter Van Dyke, described Kurt as someone who would assist anyone in need and never caused harm. Van Dyke's life story, from his roots in California surfing to his decades-long residency in Costa Rica, underscores the tragic loss of a man who was deeply embedded in both communities.