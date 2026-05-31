Costco Recalls Popular Frozen 5 Cheese Bread Due to Salmonella Risk from Milk Powder

Champion Foods voluntarily recalls its Motor City Pizza Co 5 Cheese Bread sold at Costco over salmonella fears linked to milk powder from a third-party supplier. Affected sell dates are Feb 4 to Apr 21, 2027. No illnesses reported; full refunds offered.

A popular frozen food item sold at Costco has been voluntarily recalled due to potential salmonella contamination. Champion Foods , the manufacturer of the Motor City Pizza Co 5 Cheese Bread product, initiated the recall after discovering that the milk powder used in its seasoning blend may have been contaminated.

The milk powder is sourced from a third-party supplier, California Dairies. The recall specifically applies to batches where the seasoning blend, which includes the milk powder, was incorporated into the bread. According to a statement from Champion Foods LLC, neither the company nor its suppliers have received any reports of illness or injury linked to the product.

The company noted that routine testing by the seasonings blend manufacturer prior to use in production showed that the tested batches were negative for Salmonella. However, out of an abundance of caution for consumer safety, the decision to recall was made. The affected products have sell-by dates ranging from February 4, 2027, to April 21, 2027. The recall covers both single and double packs of the 5 Cheese Bread.

Costco, the retailer, is advising members who purchased the item to discard it or return it to any store for a full refund. Notices have been sent to members to inform them of the recall. Salmonella is a bacterial infection commonly associated with food poisoning. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it causes symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps.

It is the most prevalent cause of foodborne illness in the United States, with over a million cases reported annually. While often linked to undercooked poultry, Salmonella can contaminate a wide variety of uncooked foods. Symptoms typically manifest within hours to days after consumption and usually last three to seven days. Most healthy individuals recover without medical treatment, though severe cases may require antibiotics.

The recall underscores the importance of rigorous supply chain oversight and rapid response when potential contamination is identified, even in the absence of confirmed illness reports





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Costco Recall Salmonella Frozen Food Champion Foods Motor City Pizza 5 Cheese Bread Milk Powder California Dairies Food Poisoning Refund

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