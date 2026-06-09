Cotswolds property prices fall amid economic uncertainty

The Cotswolds, a popular destination for homeowners seeking a rural life during the pandemic, experienced a reversal in fortunes with property values falling 12 per cent between late 2022 and the end of last year. The fall is attributed to the mini-Budget of September 2022 and the subsequent rise in mortgage rates, leading to a decrease in buyer interest and a spike in mortgage rates.

House prices in the Cotswolds , a fine and exclusive corner of the English countryside, experienced a reversal in fortunes during the pandemic. After prices for country houses in the region rose by nearly a fifth during the Covid-19 crisis, they fell 12 per cent between late 2022 and the end of last year.

This reversal is attributed to the economic uncertainty caused by the mini-Budget of September 2022 and the subsequent rise in mortgage rates. The fall in prices has led to numerous properties being listed at reduced prices, including a five-bedroom property in Wyck Rissington with equestrian facilities and a six-bedroom farmhouse in Great Rollright. The highest value markets in the Cotswolds include Burford, Stow-on-the-Wold, and Kemble. International buyers accounted for a significant portion of sales above £1.5million in the region





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cotswolds Property Prices Mini-Budget Mortgage Rates Buyer Interest

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Peter Phillips Marries Harriet Sperling in Cotswolds WeddingPrincess Anne's son Peter Phillips has married NHS nurse Harriet Sperling in a beautiful ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble, Cirencester. The bride wore a stunning Emilia Wickstead gown and a vintage tiara, honoring royal traditions.

Read more »

Ellen DeGeneres accepts strict rules imposed on £22m Cotswolds farmEllen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi have accepted strict rules to build stables at their £22 million Cotswolds farm

Read more »

Premier League clubs total points accumulated since January 2022 tells you so muchFour and a half seasons, Premier League clubs total points accumulated since January 2022 tells you so much.

Read more »

Serena Williams return to tennis: Ajla Tomljanovic reflects on beating Williams at 2022 US OpenSerena Williams will make her comeback in women's doubles at Queen's Club this week.

Read more »