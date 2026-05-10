Could Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's Sun-Soaked Trip to the Caribbean Be the Last Chance to Save Their 23-Year Marriage?

The couple announced their separation on Friday, admitting they had agonised over the decision but were determined to continue to be supportive parents to their daughters. Despite both jetting off to the island paradise together, they avoided sharing snaps of each other on their social media pages.

Get the week's hottest showbiz gossip from Katie Hind in the Spotlight newsletter. Sign up forCould Tess Daly and Vernon Kay 's sun-soaked trip to the Caribbean just three weeks ago have been the last chance to save their 23-year marriage?

The couple announced their separation on Friday, admitting they had agonised over the decision, but were determined to continue to be supportive parents to their daughters Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16. Despite both jetting off to the island paradise together, Tess, 57, and Vernon, 52, avoided sharing snaps of each other on their social media pages.

They opted instead to pose alongside their eldest daughter Phoebe who had also joined them on the luxurious trip to promote Tess's Naia Beach swimwear brand. Gone were the couple's once beaming selfies, with Tess choosing bizarrely to only show the back of Vernon's head as he sat on the beach before heading into the sea. In his update, Vernon had captioned: 'Very grateful for a knockout week in the sunshine…And proud to be rocking men’s swim shorts.

Could Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's sun-soaked trip to the Caribbean just three weeks ago have been the last chance to save their 23-year marriage? The couple announced their separation on Friday, admitting they had agonised over the decision, but were determined to continue to be supportive parents to their daughters 'I am biased as they’re a Tess Daly design, but they are the comfiest shorts I’ve ever drank rum punch in!! (And swam in of course!! ).

' But although he praised his wife on her design skills, he still failed to share any snaps of her from the getaway. In a joint announcement, the former Strictly Come Dancing host and Radio DJ said they had reached a mutual agreement to go their separate ways, though friends of the couple said they were both still at their marital home in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, yesterday.

The couple wrote: ‘After much consideration, and with a deep sense of care and respect for one another, we have made the decision to separate amicably.

‘This has not been an easy choice, but it comes from a place of mutual understanding and a shared desire of what is best for both of us. We remain great friends and, most importantly, fully committed to our roles as loving and supportive parents, which will always be our priority.

‘There are no other parties involved in this decision. We kindly ask for privacy during this time. We will not be making any further public comments. ’ But while it may have come as a surprise to outsiders, sources close to Tess and Vernon say they have spent a ‘significant’ amount of time coming to the decision and their daughters were ‘completely involved’ in the conversations.

‘Tess and Vernon are actually really, really happy now,’ a friend told Daily Mail's Katie Hind.

Despite both jetting off to the island paradise, Tess, 57, and Vernon, 52, avoided sharing snaps of each other on their social media pages They opted instead to pose alongside their eldest daughter Phoebe who had also joined them on the luxurious trip to promote Tess's Naia Beach swimwear brand Gone were the couple's once beaming selfies with Tess choosing bizarrely to only show the back of Vernon's head as he sat on the beach Vernon and Phoebe later headed into the sea In a heartbreaking statement, the two revealed they had decided to split after 'much consideration, and a deep sense of care and respect for one another’ Read More All the signs Tess Daly and Vernon Kay had split: From separate family outings to 'changing dynamics' and cryptic posts - following their shock separation after 23 years ‘They’re still living together for now though that will of course change in the near future.

The girls were very much part of the decision. They had grown apart, they are different to when they first met. They acknowledged that and decided life would be better if they were to split.

'They are both in their 50s, they have so much time left and they have decided they would be happier not being together so that’s what they’ve done. It is all very, very amicable. They have lived through so much together, they have had so many happy times.

‘They have had more than two decades of laughs and are extremely proud of their girls but they know splitting is for the best. ’ Sources say there is no third party involved and it is understood that divorce lawyers are yet to be instructed but that the plan is to do so down the line.

Tess previously claimed that she wanted to be 'selfish' and have a 'grown-up gap year', just a day before her split from Vernon was confirmed. The former Strictly Come Dancing host, who quit her coveted role on the BBC programme after years of prioritising her work, is said to be 'desperate to see the world' after 21 years on the show.

Sources told of how Tess hoped to go away 'for a whole year', but Vernon would only be able to travel for a few weeks given his work commitment





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Tess Daly Vernon Kay Marriage Separation Daughters Naia Beach Swimwear Brand Strictly Come Dancing BBC Work Commitments Desperate To See The World Grown-Up Gap Year

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Tess Daly And Vernon Kay Announce Split After 22 Years Of MarriageDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

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