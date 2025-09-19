Could This New £1 Coin Be the Rarest of 2025?

A new £1 coin featuring a bee design and King Charles III's likeness has been declared the 'rarest' coin of 2025 by coin collectors.

Are you sitting on a fortune in loose change? You might be more surprised than you think! There are tons of coins out there that could be worth a small fortune, from a seemingly ordinary one pound coin selling for £2,500 to countless other hidden gems. Your rare coin collection could be hiding the 'rarest coin of 2025', and it's time to peek inside. \Over on Instagram, user @CoinCollectingWizard, who boasts 33,000 followers, recently highlighted a particularly desirable piece.

He claimed that the brand-new Bee £1 coin, recently released into UK circulation, is the 'rarest' at the moment. In a recent online post, he declared: 'The rarest UK coin of 2025! It's already being called the rarest coin of the year. With such a low mintage, this is the one everyone will be hunting for in their change throughout 2025. If you find one, don't let it go – collectors will be desperate to get their hands on it!' \The 2025 Bee £1 coin is believed to be even rarer than both the Salmon and Kew Gardens 50p, according to Change Checker. Meanwhile, the Royal Mint confirmed that 30.8 million new £1 coins are entering circulation across the UK. However, with very few of these coins in circulation, it's highly unlikely you'll stumble upon one in your change. Don't be discouraged though, you never know what hidden treasures might be nestled within your coin collection. Around 2.9 million of the 2023 Bee £1 coins entered circulation in August 2024. Due to the low mintage and being the first circulating £1 coin featuring King Charles III's face, collectors are eager to acquire one. \To check your £1 coins, carefully observe the date on the obverse and the micro-engraving on the reverse. Comparing mintage figures and checking recent sold prices can help you understand the potential value of your coins. So, have you got this coveted £1 coin tucked away in your wallet





