Council Accused of Patronizing Women Again Over E-Bike Report on Shopping

Kingston Council revised a sexist e-bike report that claimed bikes help women look nice, replacing it with a statement about carrying shopping, sparking fresh outrage.

A Liberal Democrat-run council in southwest London has ignited a fresh controversy over its handling of an equalities assessment report on e-bikes, drawing accusations of sexism and patronizing attitudes toward women.

Kingston Council initially published a document that stated e-bikes could help women meet their traditional domestic responsibilities and stay looking nice while cycling. After widespread backlash from residents, including a formal complaint from 64-year-old Caroline Shah, the council issued a grovelling apology and removed the offending statements.

However, the replacement text, which focused on how e-bikes could assist women with carrying shopping and trip chaining, has been met with renewed criticism for trivializing women's roles and safety concerns. Shah expressed disbelief at the council's tone-deaf response, noting that the revised wording still reduces women's identities to domestic tasks and fails to address the real issues women face, such as safety on the streets after dark.

She pointed out that nine in ten women feel unsafe at night, yet the council's report ignored these concerns and instead emphasized superficial benefits. The original report, which was an equalities impact assessment, also claimed that e-bikes challenge sexism in cycling by making retail and repair environments more inclusive, but Shah argued that no women were consulted during its preparation.

The council has defended the initial statement as a direct quote from an academic paper, but critics argue that this does not excuse the perpetuation of outdated stereotypes. The episode has raised questions about the effectiveness of equality assessments and the commitment of local authorities to genuine inclusivity. Shah, who forced the apology, continues to demand a meaningful revision that respects women as equals, not as individuals defined by household chores or appearances.

The controversy highlights broader societal tensions around gender roles and the need for gender-sensitive policymaking that prioritizes safety and empowerment over patronizing assumptions. The council now faces calls to overhaul its approach to community engagement and ensure that future assessments reflect the diverse experiences of all residents, particularly women and girls.

As the debate unfolds, the incident serves as a cautionary tale about the pitfalls of relying on outdated research and failing to listen to the very people policies are meant to serve





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