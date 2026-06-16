Council Crematorium Blunder: Widower's Ashes Mistakenly Scattered 200 Miles Away

A grieving son was left 'dumbstruck' after his father's ashes were mistakenly scattered by a Labour council crematorium, thwarting his parents' wish to be reunited in death.

A devastating blunder by a Labour council crematorium has left a grieving son unable to fulfill his father's final wish to be reunited with his wife in death.

Mining engineer John Bishop, 89, was cremated after his funeral in Cwmbran, south Wales, but his ashes were mistakenly scattered 200 miles away in the Garden of Remembrance at Gwent Crematorium without his family's permission. David Bishop, 60, the only child of John and his late wife June, had planned to transport the ashes to Babworth, Nottinghamshire, where June's ashes lie, to honor his parents' wish to be interred together.

Instead, he was left feeling empty and helpless after learning of the error. David described his father as a lovely and colourful character who was well respected in the community. John's large beard often led people to see him as a Father Christmas lookalike. After June died in 2020, John moved into a care home to be near his son, as the couple had been joined at the hip.

He died suddenly at the end of April after being admitted to hospital for routine checks and suffering a heart attack. John had specifically requested that his funeral be arranged by Co-op Funeralcare, the same company that had organized June's funeral, and that his ashes be laid beside his wife's at Babworth Crematorium. The funeral took place on May 26, and everything went to plan until David emailed Gwent Crematorium to arrange collection of the ashes.

He was informed by the crematorium that the ashes had already been scattered because they believed that was the instruction from the funeral director. David was dumbstruck and struggled to comprehend how such a mistake could happen. I just couldn't believe it, he said. I was thinking, Am I really hearing this?

How can this be? It just doesn't feel right. I'm still struggling to comprehend it. Gwent Crematorium, run by Newport City Council, has issued an apology to David and his family for the deeply upsetting situation.

A spokesperson said an investigation is being carried out to find out how this happened and to prevent it from happening again in the future. Co-op Funeralcare stated that their records show the instructions provided to the crematorium reflected the wishes of their client, and they are deeply saddened that those wishes were not followed.

David is now waiting for the investigation to conclude, but he remains hurt that he cannot do what he needs to do to reunite his parents. He added that he has been more emotional in the last two days since the blunder than since his father's death, as it just feels so wrong to have his father treated so disrespectfully at the end of his life





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Crematorium Error Ashes Scattered Grieving Family Newport Council Funeral Blunder

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