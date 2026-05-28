Council criticised for painting 'School Keep Clear' sign on wrong street

A council in Staffordshire has been criticised for painting a 'School Keep Clear' sign on a residential street despite there being no school there for 15 years. Residents were left baffled when the bright yellow markings appeared outside their homes on Greendock Street in Longton. The area was once home to Edensor Technology College before it merged with another secondary school two-and-a-half miles away, closing its building in 2011.

A council in Staffordshire has been criticised after it painted a 'School Keep Clear' sign on a residential street despite there being no school there for 15 years.

Residents were left baffled when the bright yellow markings appeared outside their homes on Greendock Street in Longton. The area was once home to Edensor Technology College before it merged with another secondary school two-and-a-half miles away, closing its building in 2011. Homeowners blasted the bungling council for the 'unbelievable error' and questioned who will be picking up the bill to rectify the mistake. Locals also pointed out that workmen had painted the 'S' upside down.

They were left furious that Stoke-on-Trent City Council resurfaced a street which 'didn't need doing', while neighbouring roads riddled with potholes were left alone. Ali Hassan, a 72-year-old former property landlord, who lives feet away from the sign, said residents are now worried they may be given tickets for parking in front of their own houses. Mr Hassan said residents are worried they may be given tickets for parking in front of their own houses.

He also questioned how much it will cost to fix the mistake and who will pay for it. Mr Hassan was even more confused as he said the building no longer resembles a school. The building and its football and rugby pitches were demolished and replaced with 193 houses last year. Mr Hassan added that people are worried they might get a parking fine now for parking on their own street.

Benjamin Elks, grassroots development manager at the Taxpayers Alliance, said: 'Local taxpayers will be wondering how a council managed to paint 'school keep clear' markings outside a school that disappeared 15 years ago. Jane Ashworth, Labour leader at Stoke-on-Trent City Council, has apologised to residents and said the authority would review the issue. She told the BBC there 'clearly isn't a school' next to the sign and branded the work 'a mess'





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Stoke-On-Trent City Council Edensor Technology College Greendock Street Longton Staffordshire

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