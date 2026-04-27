Council Faces Backlash Over Tiny Zebra Crossings in £17 Million Cycle Lane

A council is under fire for installing miniature zebra crossings within a controversial cycle lane, with residents fearing confusion and accidents. The crossings, some with only one or two stripes, lead to a 'floating' bus stop and are part of a larger £120 million cycle lane project.

A local council is facing criticism for installing remarkably small zebra crossing s within a recently constructed, and already controversial, £17 million cycle lane . Residents express concerns that these minimal markings – often consisting of just one or two stripes – will create confusion and potentially lead to accidents, particularly as they lead to a 'floating' bus stop.

Cyclists are now expected to yield to pedestrians crossing the 3ft wide cycle path on Ringwood Road in Poole, Dorset. However, critics have likened the new road layout to a child’s play mat, fearing it will cause ambiguity regarding right-of-way. The cycle lane itself, which can reach up to 11ft in width, is often wider than the 10ft carriageway used by cars, adding to the concerns.

This work is part of a larger £120 million 'Transforming Travel' project aiming to create nearly 50 miles of new cycle lanes across south east Dorset, encompassing Bournemouth, Poole, Ferndown, and Wimborne. The council’s stated goal is to promote cycling and scooting as viable transportation options.

However, opponents argue that the project represents a 'war on motorists,' claiming the cycle lanes are underutilized and a misallocation of public funds. Residents are particularly worried about the safety implications of the miniature crossings, suggesting they could result in serious injuries or even fatalities.

One protest group, BCP and Dorset Motorists, with 6,500 members, believes the crossings will spark confusion about priority, especially given the unusual arrangement of crossing an active cycle lane to reach a bus stop situated within the cycle lane itself. Concerns have also been raised about the safety of 'floating' bus stops in other areas, like London.

The new crossings have ignited a wave of criticism on social media, with residents deriding them as a 'waste of money' and comparing them to children’s toys. Beyond the crossings themselves, broader issues with the cycle lane’s design have been highlighted. These include extended pavement corners at junctions forcing cars to make sharp turns, limited space for motorcycles to overtake, and difficulties for lorries navigating the narrower roads.

There have also been reports of poor materials used in construction, leading to injuries from loose chippings. This isn’t the first time BCP Council has faced backlash over its cycling infrastructure; in 2024, residents criticized the council for painting cycle road markings in the middle of residential roads without accompanying cycle lanes, causing confusion about road priority.

The council defends the crossings as a safety measure, but the public remains skeptical, with some questioning whether the money would be better spent on essential road maintenance like pothole repairs. The ongoing controversy underscores a growing tension between the council’s vision for sustainable transport and the concerns of local residents and motorists





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