Council Orders Demolition of Illegal Holiday Homes on Ancient Woodland After Mass Tree Felling

Bradford Council has issued an enforcement notice to demolish holiday lodges and restore a 500-year-old woodland after a Turkish firm allegedly cleared hundreds of protected trees. The company appeals, citing prior works, but wildlife groups stress the ecological damage.

A major enforcement action is underway in West Yorkshire as Bradford Metropolitan District Council demands the demolition of illegally constructed holiday homes on an ancient woodland site.

The controversy centers on Jacobs Hill Farm, a 33-acre woodland in Silsden, Keighley, which was purchased two years ago by a Turkish agricultural firm, Azara Gid San, for £1.05 million. The council alleges that hundreds of trees from the 500-year-old woodland were felled without permission to make way for holiday lodges, septic tanks, access tracks, and concrete foundations. This development has allegedly caused significant harm to a protected habitat that is home to bats, breeding birds, and diverse ground flora.

The council issued an enforcement notice requiring the replanting of 300 trees and the restoration of the site to its original condition, citing damage to the Green Belt and the Airedale Landscape within the influence of the South Pennine Moors Special Protection Area. The company has appealed the decision, claiming they are an innocent party and that all works were completed before their acquisition, thus becoming immune from enforcement due to the passage of time.

Wildlife groups and experts emphasize the irreplaceable value of ancient woodlands for biodiversity. The council has set a six-month deadline from March 3 for reversing land changes and a March 2027 target for full tree replanting. The planning consultant for the appellant argues the council has misinterpreted policy and has not been forthcoming in negotiations, while the council maintains the development requires planning permission





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Ancient Woodland Illegal Development Tree Felling Enforcement Notice Biodiversity Holiday Homes West Yorkshire Bradford Council Planning Permission South Pennine Moors

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