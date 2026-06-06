Council Proposes Sale of Former School Site in Cranhill Despite Water Vole Concerns

The council is considering the sale of a former school site in Cranhill, despite concerns about the impact on the local water vole population. The site is home to rare water voles and lies within a water vole zone, which means the animals would need to be moved if construction would interfere with their burrows.

The council proposes to sell off a former school site in Cranhill , which is home to rare water voles , if councillors agree. The land lies within a water vole zone - which means the animals would need to be moved if construction would interfere with their burrows.

A report said specific mitigation and management strategies would need to be carried out to safeguard any mammals on the site. The bid from Edzell Securities, which officials are recommending for acceptance, includes proposals for 20 to 25 homes to be built on the land. Councillors on the council's contracts and property committee will decide whether to approve the sale at a meeting next week.

A council report said the school and schoolhouse were declared surplus to the council's operational requirements in May 2007. Both buildings were subject to fire damage resulting in the subsequent demolition and site clearance. The site was placed on the market on 18 January 2025, with the marketing brochure and bid submission guidance highlighting the presence of voles on site. The council's report also noted that the site's proximity to a water vole zone requires careful consideration.

The council's contracts and property committee will meet to discuss the sale and potential impacts on the local ecosystem. The meeting will consider the bid from Edzell Securities and whether it aligns with the council's goals for the site. The council's report highlights the importance of balancing development with environmental concerns. The council's decision will have significant implications for the local community and the water vole population.

The sale of the site could have both positive and negative impacts on the local ecosystem. The council's contracts and property committee will need to carefully consider the potential consequences of the sale





Glasgow_Live / 🏆 4. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cranhill Water Voles School Site Development Environmental Concerns

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nicolas Cage Proposes to Riko Shibata via FaceTime, Reflects on Fifth MarriageNicolas Cage, 58, married Riko Shibata, 27, in 2021 after a FaceTime proposal. They welcomed daughter August Francesca in 2022. Cage, also father to Kal-El Cage and Weston Cage Coppola, has been married five times, calling his marriage to Shibata his happiest.

Read more »

Ukrainian President Proposes Meeting with Putin to End WarUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to end the war between the two countries. Zelensky said that the majority of Russians are ready for peace and that the path to peace must start at the frontline. He proposed a full ceasefire during negotiations and suggested that several countries, including Switzerland and Turkey, could host the meeting.

Read more »

Brits can check eligibility for council tax discountCitizens Advice explains that individuals on low income or receiving benefits may qualify for council tax reduction (CTR). Local councils assess income and household circumstances to determine eligibility, with different rules for working age and State Pension age applicants. The reduction is applied directly to the bill rather than as a direct payment.

Read more »

MotoGP Proposes Two-Rider Grid Rows to Boost Safety and Qualifying ImportanceMotoGP's sporting committee is considering a change to the starting grid, moving from three riders per row to two in order to increase space and reduce first corner incidents. The proposal would also heighten the significance of qualifying.

Read more »