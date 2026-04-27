Councillor's Trial Delayed Amidst Assault and Stalking Allegations

Attleborough Town Councillor Dominic de Souza's trial for allegedly assaulting and stalking his wife has been postponed due to delays in evidence disclosure. The case, stemming from a birthday dinner argument, is further complicated by ongoing scandals within the town council.

A town councillor, Dominic de Souza, is facing a delayed trial on charges of assault and stalking his wife, Chloe. The allegations stem from an argument reportedly ignited by a roast dinner he prepared for her birthday.

Following the dispute, police arrested de Souza at their home after accusations of failing in his 'husbandly duties' were made. He was initially instructed not to contact his wife or their three children, a condition he allegedly breached nine times. The trial, originally scheduled for today, has been postponed for a year due to significant delays in the Crown Prosecution Service's handling of the case.

The CPS only reviewed the case a week before the scheduled trial and failed to provide evidence to the defense, prompting District Judge Matthew Bone to adjourn the proceedings. De Souza, a member of Attleborough Town Council since 2022 and a former Norfolk Constabulary constable, denies both the assault and stalking charges. The prosecution alleges that de Souza was aware of his wife’s routine and intentionally appeared at locations where he knew she would be, constituting stalking.

However, the defense countered that de Souza was engaged in council duties during some of the alleged incidents and had not attempted to contact his wife. Furthermore, the defense highlighted that the alleged victim had been posting messages on social media seemingly intended to provoke a reaction from de Souza, to which he had not responded.

The judge initially relaxed de Souza’s bail conditions to allow him to see his children, acknowledging that the stalking charge appeared to be based on coincidental encounters rather than direct interaction. The judge noted that Attleborough is a small town and simply being in the same vicinity as his wife did not constitute stalking without evidence of communication or intent.

The case is further complicated by the backdrop of ongoing turmoil within Attleborough Town Council, which has been nicknamed ‘Battleborough’ due to a series of scandals. These include a previous councillor’s conviction for criminal damage and concerns over councillors’ business dealings, leading to public criticism and even reports of harassment against council members. De Souza himself has expressed willingness to resign if the community desires it, acknowledging the negative impact the situation is having on the council.

An interim hearing is scheduled for June 6th, though de Souza is not required to attend. The trial is now set for April 22nd of next year, contingent on the prosecution providing complete and timely disclosure of evidence. The situation highlights concerns about the efficiency of the justice system and the challenges faced by local councils dealing with public scrutiny and internal conflicts





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Dominic De Souza Attleborough Town Council Assault Stalking Trial Delay Domestic Dispute

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