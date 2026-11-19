Bradford Moor councillor Ibrar Ali was seriously injured in a stabbing on Manse Street at about 11:04 GMT and is undergoing emergency surgery. A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a rooftop standoff on Thornbury Avenue.

A Bradford councillor has been seriously injured after being stabbed while carrying out his duties in the city. Bradford Moor councillor Ibrar Ali, 52, was attacked at about 11:04 GMT on Manse Street in Bradford.

Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder

West Yorkshire Police said a 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Police were called at 11.04am to reports that a man had been stabbed. The victim, aged 52, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Several scenes remain in place on Manse Street, Leeds Road and Thornbury Avenue.

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A suspect was spotted on the roof of a house shortly after the stabbing, gesturing at onlookers. Police said the suspect had climbed on to the roof of a property on Thornbury Avenue following the incident. Councillor Ishtiaq Ahmed, deputy leader of the Your Bradford Independent Group, said Ali was undergoing emergency surgery at Leeds General Infirmary after being stabbed in the leg. He said Ali was in a stable condition but had lost a lot of blood.

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Councillor Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Ahmed said: My thoughts are with him and his family and loved ones. It is an extremely distressing time. We should not have to fear for our personal safety because we have chosen to serve the public. There should be no normalisation of violence in our democratic life.

He added: As an elected councillor, I find incidents of this nature deeply disturbing. No councillor, elected representative or member of our community should have to fear for their personal safety while serving the public. I hope the situation is resolved peacefully and that everyone involved receives the necessary support. Violence and intimidation have no place in our society or in local democracy.

Councillor Is Community Development Manager

Zafar Iqbal, a Labour councillor for Bradford Moor, also confirmed Ali had been the victim of the attack. The man has been named locally as Councillor Ibrar Ali. Ali is a community development manager at the charity The Leap. He has worked with community organisations including Bradford Moor Pass and was one of the founders of the Leeds Road Festival.

He was first elected as a councillor in the May local election, replacing the previous Labour representatives. A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: At 11.04am officers were called to Manse Street, Bradford to reports a man had been stabbed. The man aged 52 has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. Several scenes are in place on Manse Street, Leeds Road and Thornbury Avenue.

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The investigation is ongoing and police have not released further details about the arrested man. Community leaders have called for calm and support for everyone affected by the incident.