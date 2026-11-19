Independent councillor Ibrar Ali was stabbed multiple times in Bradford Moor on Thursday while protecting a council staff member during community work. A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a three-hour rooftop stand-off.

A Bradford councillor was stabbed multiple times while trying to protect a member of council staff during community work in his ward, his family has said.

Councillor Ibrar Ali Stabbed Protecting Staff

Councillor Ibrar Ali, 52, was attacked at about 11.04am on Thursday on Thornbury Avenue. He is a Your Bradford Independent Group councillor for Bradford Moor ward and was first elected in May. A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stand-off on the roof of a home on Thornbury Avenue that lasted more than three hours. He remains in custody.

Also read Leeds leaders speak out after Bradford councillor seriously injured in stabbing

Ali was doing street cleaning with Bradford Council staff when the incident happened. A statement on behalf of the independent councillor's family said he had intervened to protect a council staff member and sustained multiple stab wounds. The family statement continued: Alhamdulillah, although his injuries are serious, they are not life-threatening. He is currently receiving treatment in hospital and remains in a stable condition.

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The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has offered prayers, kind words and messages of support during this difficult time, they said. The family thanked police, paramedics and members of the public who courageously provided first aid and assistance at the scene and asked members of the public to keep him and his family in your duas.

The family kindly requests privacy and understanding to allow Councillor Ibrar the time and space he needs to rest, heal and recover, it said. West Yorkshire Police said officers were called just after 11am to reports that a 52-year-old man, a serving Bradford councillor, had been found seriously injured on Manse Street. Police said the man is believed to have first been injured on Thornbury Avenue, before being driven to Manse Street where emergency services attended.

Suspect Arrested After Roof Standoff

A 32-year-old man fled to the roof of a property on Thornbury Avenue but was brought down some time later and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said. Earlier West Yorkshire Police said there was no information to suggest that this is a politically motivated incident at this time, although the investigation was at an early stage. Ali is well known locally for community work.

He works as a community development manager at charity The Leap and was one of the founders of Leeds Road Festival. A spokesperson for Your Bradford Independent Group said they were deeply shocked and concerned by the stabbing. Such an attack is completely unacceptable, they said. Violence has no place in our communities, and nobody should have to fear for their safety while carrying out their duties or going about their daily lives, the spokesperson added.

Councillors dedicate their time to representing residents, supporting communities and making a difference to people's lives. Their safety and wellbeing must be taken seriously, they said. Adam, who works in the area and did not want to give his surname, said: I know the councillor on a personal level and it's shocking. I just know he's a very kind, warm-hearted man whose goal is to serve, his life is to help out everyone.

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Political Leaders Condemn Bradford Attack

The world's not a nice place. In the House of Lords, a peer said: I am afraid I have to mention a very tragic incident that's occurred in Bradford where an independent councillor who was out canvassing has been stabbed.

I would want to send the wishes, that I'm sure noble Lords would agree, of the whole House to councillor Ibrar Ali for a speedy recovery, and our thoughts are with all of those in Bradford who are affected by this awful incident. Later in the Commons, minister Jim McMahon described the attack as horrific and added: Our thoughts are with Mr Ali, his family, councillors in Bradford and of course our Members of Parliament too.

Bradford East MP Imran Hussain said: This horrific attack is deeply disturbing. My thoughts and prayers are with councillor Ibrar Ali and his family. No elected politician should feel under threat or fear for their safety while carrying out their duties and serving their community. I am receiving regular updates from the police as they deal with this extremely serious incident, and I understand a suspect is in police custody.

Chris Herd, the Lord Mayor of Bradford, said: Sadly, a Bradford councillor was seriously assaulted this morning. We will continue to work closely with our colleagues at West Yorkshire Police as they investigate this matter and seek to bring those responsible to justice, and would like to thank those who provided aid and support at the time.