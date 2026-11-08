Councillor Uses Apple AirTag to Recover Stolen Historic Stones

Rufford councillor Matt Smith tracked down a thief who stole heritage stones using an Apple AirTag, leading to the conviction of Craig Barker and the restoration of a historic Lancashire wall.

Councillor Matt Smith utilized consumer tracking technology to locate and recover stolen heritage stones from a historic 18th-century wall in West Lancashire. The community leader placed an Apple AirTag inside one of the loose coping stones to identify the perpetrator after police initially declined to assist with the theft.

Around thirty stones, valued at approximately £7,000, disappeared from the dry-stone wall connecting Holmeswood and Rufford. The wall, believed to have been constructed around 1730 for the Grade II listed Rufford New Hall, forms a significant part of the local heritage landscape. Smith and other residents took matters into their own hands when law enforcement indicated they could not provide immediate help.

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The AirTag Tracking Strategy

Smith placed the tracking device inside a pre-existing loose stone on the half-mile-long stretch of wall. The plan relied on the assumption that the thief would take the stone containing the AirTag, thereby revealing their specific address. This method was chosen after earlier deterrents, such as warning signs and expensive CCTV installations, failed to stop the criminal activity.

The first signs of trouble appeared in May 2025 when locals noticed stones being removed from the structure. Despite initial warnings, the thefts continued. A third attack occurred on October 4, prompting Smith to seek permission from the wall owner, Green Belt, to place the AirTag. He attached the device to a loose stone, hoping it would lead directly to the culprit.

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The Arrest and Sentencing of Craig Barker

On the morning of October 25, Smith received notifications on his phone indicating that the stone had been moved overnight. The South Rural Task Force from Lancashire Police attended the scene and discovered the stolen items in the backyard of Craig Barker, 41, of Tan House Drive, Wigan. Barker subsequently pleaded guilty to the offences on May 19 of this year.

At Wigan Magistrates Court on October 16, Barker received a twelve-month prison sentence, suspended for twenty-two months. Additionally, he was assigned a twenty-two-month probation requirement and fined £587 for court costs. Smith expressed satisfaction that Barker was brought to justice, noting the significant pain caused to the community by the theft.

Community Restoration and Heritage Impact

Local farmers assisted in retrieving the stones from Barker's property and transporting them to police headquarters. Smith estimates that while dozens of stones were found locally, others were scattered across the country, potentially raising the total value of the theft to £40,000. The recovery effort highlighted the strong relationship between the South Rural Task Force and local residents.

Smith worked alongside Anthony James Construction to reinstall the historic stones in December last year. He described the completed restoration as a great Christmas present for the villages. PC Sean Dalby praised the collaboration, emphasizing the financial and emotional impact of such crimes on rural communities and the importance of safeguarding the distinctive Lancashire landscape.