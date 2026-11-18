Grand Theft Auto VI launches November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, continuing the series in Vice City with protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, an original score by Justice and record pre-load demand.

Grand Theft Auto VI is released on Thursday November 19, 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V, with fans worldwide counting down the hours to one of the biggest gaming launches of 2026.

The game is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S consoles. It costs 69.99 pounds, while an Ultimate Edition is priced at 89.99 pounds. Pre-orders began on June 25. Rockstar Games' franchise first launched almost three decades ago in 1997 as a relatively simple, top-down game that let players roam fictional cities, steal vehicles, evade police and commit crimes.

Also read Newzoo analyst expects Grand Theft Auto to turn around a rough year for console gaming: 'without GTA 6 the console market would likely be down year-over-year in 2026'

How Grand Theft Auto Transformed Gaming

Grand Theft Auto III in 2001 helped redefine open-world gaming, giving players greater freedom to explore a three-dimensional city, complete missions and interact with their surroundings. Later instalments built on that success with larger worlds, cinematic storytelling and increasingly detailed environments, while the franchise's influence extended far beyond games about crime. The series has faced criticism over its depictions of violence, crime and women, but controversy has done little to dent its commercial success.

Its 2013 release, Grand Theft Auto V, remains one of the best-selling video games of all time. Fans have faced a lengthy wait for GTA VI, which was officially unveiled in 2023 and has since faced multiple delays. The action returns to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, Rockstar's fictional version of Miami, which has featured in previous instalments of the series.

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The Criminal Story Of Jason And Lucia

The game follows two protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, who find themselves caught up in a criminal conspiracy in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida. The pair become embroiled in a Bonnie and Clyde-style crime story after an easy score goes wrong, leaving them forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.

Rockstar Games gave fans a preview in August, releasing 26 minutes of footage featuring sprawling cityscapes, gun battles and high-speed pursuits. The game also promises improved graphics, detailed animations and a more immersive world following years of development.

Missing Details And Musical Legends

However, Rockstar has kept much of the voice cast under wraps, while questions remain about the full range of gameplay features and the future of its online multiplayer experience. Grand Theft Auto has long relied heavily on music, with fictional radio stations and memorable songs accompanying players as they cruise through the game's cities.

Grand Theft Auto VI continues that tradition with an original score by Grammy-winning French electronic duo Justice, which Rockstar says will adapt to players' actions and experiences throughout the game. A 30-track score album, featuring collaborations with artists including Tame Impala, SZA, King Gizzard The Lizard Wizard and Gesaffelstein, is scheduled for release on December 11. The new instalment also features in-game radio stations and a separate collection of original songs, continuing the franchise's connection to popular music.

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Across the world, fans are counting down the hours until the game's release on November 19, with many planning all-nighters and taking time off work to play. Beyond altering their routines, gamers have also begun discussing a technical loophole which could allow them to play the game before it officially unlocks in their country.

Fans Seek Early Access Via Time Zones

Many fans are discussing online how to trick their games consoles into thinking they are based in New Zealand with the hopes of unlocking the game earlier. This is because GTA VI is scheduled to unlock at midnight in each region, meaning UK players could potentially access the game 13 hours early if the workaround is successful.

UK internet providers have also experienced increased demand ahead of the game's launch, with pre-loads driving a record-breaking day on Virgin Media O2's broadband network last week. In the first hour of pre-loading, the communications giant said it recorded a 51% increase in broadband traffic between midnight and 1am on November 11 compared with the previous week. The main studio behind the Grand Theft Auto series, Rockstar North, is based at Holyrood in Edinburgh.