Counter-Terror Police Investigate Arson Attack on London Jewish Business Claimed by Islamist Group

Counter-terrorism police are investigating an arson attack on a Jewish business in Hendon, North West London. An Islamist group, which previously targeted the Israeli Embassy with drones, has claimed responsibility for the incident, posting a video online. No injuries were reported, but minor damage occurred to the shopfront. The investigation is being led by Counter Terrorism Policing London due to similarities with other recent attacks.

Counter-terrorism police are investigating a fresh incident after arsonists targeted a Jewish business in Hendon, North West London , late last night. The Metropolitan Police were alerted around 10:31 PM to reports of the attack. Preliminary accounts suggest a man was observed approaching a row of shops carrying a plastic bag. Inside this bag were three bottles containing a fluid substance. The individual proceeded to place the bag near the building and set its contents alight.

Fortunately, the bottles did not fully ignite, and the suspect fled the scene. Minor damage was sustained to the shopfront, and no injuries have been reported. Significantly, the same Islamist group that claimed responsibility for launching drones at the Israeli Embassy on Friday has also claimed this latest attack. A video, appearing to have been posted on Telegram, purports to show a person setting a bag alight outside the business and then fleeing as the building ignures. This group, identified as Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, which is reportedly Iran-backed, has now claimed responsibility for six attacks since the beginning of April, indicating a notable escalation in their activities. Commander Helen Flanagan of Counter Terrorism Policing London stated that while the incident is not currently being linked to other recent attacks in the North West London area or a previous arson in Golders Green, Counter Terrorism officers are leading the investigation due to striking similarities between the incidents. Police are appealing for any information or footage that could assist their inquiries, emphasizing a commitment to identifying and apprehending those responsible for these acts of hate. Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams, who oversees policing in the affected area, acknowledged the heightened concerns within the community, particularly following last month's incident in Golders Green. He assured the public that local officers are collaborating closely with Counter Terrorism Policing and that a visible police presence, including armed patrols and officers from Project Servator trained to detect suspicious activity, will be increased in the area. The community is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour immediately. The investigation is ongoing, with no arrests made to date. The Community Security Trust (CST) is also working with the police, offering support to the Jewish community and reiterating the importance of reporting any suspicious activity to the authorities on 999 and then to the CST





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