Counter-Terror Probe Launched After Arson Attack on London Jewish Business; Islamist Group Claims Responsibility

Counter-terror police are investigating an arson attack on a Jewish business in North West London, with an Iran-backed Islamist group claiming responsibility and releasing a video of the incident. The attack, which caused minor damage, follows a drone incident targeting the Israeli Embassy claimed by the same group. Police are increasing patrols and urging community vigilance.

Counter-terrorism investigators are actively pursuing leads following a deliberate arson attempt targeting a Jewish business in Hendon, North West London , late last night. The Metropolitan Police were alerted to the incident at 10:31 PM, responding to reports of a man seen approaching a row of shops carrying a plastic bag.

According to police statements, the individual placed the bag, which contained three bottles filled with flammable liquid, next to the building and attempted to ignite the contents. Fortunately, the bottles did not fully ignite, and the perpetrator fled the scene without causing significant damage or injuries. The same Islamist group, identified as Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, an Iran-backed organization, has claimed responsibility for the attack. The group disseminated a video, purportedly posted on Telegram, depicting an individual setting fire to the contents of a bag outside the business and then departing. This incident follows closely on the heels of a drone attack on the Israeli Embassy on Friday, for which the same group has also claimed responsibility. Commander Helen Flanagan of Counter Terrorism Policing London emphasized that while the investigation is being led by counter-terrorism officers due to similarities with other recent incidents, the arson is not currently being treated as a terrorist act, and all potential motives are being considered. The group has claimed responsibility for six attacks since the beginning of April, indicating a notable escalation in their activities. In response to these escalating concerns and to reassure the local community, a heightened police presence, including armed patrols and officers from Project Servator trained in identifying suspicious behavior, has been deployed in the affected areas. Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams acknowledged the community's anxieties and assured them that local officers are collaborating closely with counter-terrorism units. The Community Security Trust (CST) is also working with the police, urging the public to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activity immediately to the police on 999, and then to CST. While minor damage was sustained to the shopfront, no injuries were reported in the incident. No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing, with police appealing for any witnesses or individuals with relevant footage to come forward





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