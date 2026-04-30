Counter-Terrorism Police Investigate Anti-Semitic Attacks in London Amid Political Controversy

Counter-terrorism police are probing a series of violent anti-Semitic attacks in London, including stabbings in Golders Green and arson attacks on Jewish ambulances and synagogues. Green Party leader Zack Polanski faces backlash for suggesting fears of anti-Semitism may be a 'perception of unsafety,' sparking a heated debate about the severity of the threat and the role of political leaders in addressing hate crimes.

A series of violent attacks targeting Jewish individuals and institutions in London has sparked widespread concern and condemnation. Counter-terrorism police are actively investigating after two Jewish men, aged in their 30s and 70s, were stabbed in Golders Green, north London, and hospitalized.

The incident follows a string of recent anti-Semitic incidents, including arson attacks on four Jewish community ambulances last month and fires at two synagogues and a memorial wall. Despite the escalating violence, Green Party leader Zack Polanski has faced criticism for suggesting that fears of anti-Semitic attacks may be a 'perception of unsafety' rather than a real threat.

In an interview with Israeli newspaper Haaretz on April 22, Polanski acknowledged the rise in anti-Semitic attacks but questioned whether the perceived danger was as severe as the actual risk. He stated, 'We saw arson attacks on ambulances, we know that increasingly Jewish communities are feeling unsafe. There’s a conversation to be had about whether it’s a perception of unsafety or whether it’s actual unsafety, but neither is acceptable.

' After the interview, Polanski posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Jewish communities are 'living in fear' amid rising anti-Semitism. His remarks drew sharp rebuke from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who labeled some of Polanski’s comments as 'disgraceful.

' Polanski retaliated by accusing Starmer of 'playing silly games with a really serious issue' and argued that anti-Semitism should be addressed with 'consideration, care, and nuance. ' The recent stabbings in Golders Green have intensified public outrage, with many blaming the Green Party’s alleged tolerance of anti-Semitism for exacerbating the situation.

Critics have pointed to Polanski’s history of criticizing Israel and his party’s attempts to pass motions equating Zionism with racism, which would label pro-Israel members of his own family as racist. In October 2023, Green deputy leader Mothin Ali sparked further controversy by posting a video suggesting Palestinians had the right to 'fight back' against Israel, which he described as a 'settler, colonial, occupier.

' The Green Party has been contacted for comment but has not yet responded. The escalating violence and political rhetoric have left many in the Jewish community feeling increasingly vulnerable. Polanski, who is Jewish and changed his name to reflect his heritage at 18, expressed solidarity with the victims of the Golders Green attack, writing, 'Horrendous attack in Golders Green. Thinking of the victims, their families, and everyone who will once again be shaken by this attack.

Thank you to all of those involved with the emergency response.

' However, his earlier comments about the 'perception of unsafety' have fueled accusations that he is downplaying the severity of the threat. The incidents have reignited debates about anti-Semitism in the UK and the role of political leaders in addressing hate crimes. As investigations continue, the Jewish community remains on edge, with many calling for stronger action to combat the rising tide of anti-Semitic violence





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anti-Semitism London Attacks Green Party Zack Polanski Counter-Terrorism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

London: Arson Attack Targets Jewish Memorial, Counter Terror InvestigatesA memorial wall dedicated to victims of the Iranian regime in Golders Green, London, was the target of an arson attempt. This incident is part of a series of attacks against the Jewish community in north-west London, prompting a counter-terrorism investigation and increased security measures. A suspect has been arrested in connection with the broader investigation.

Read more »

Golders Green 'stabbing' as 'Jewish members of the public attacked'A man has reportedly been arrested after an alleged knife attack in Golders Green, north London

Read more »

Man Arrested After Knife Attack in Golders Green, North LondonA man has been arrested following a knife attack in the Jewish neighbourhood of Golders Green, north London, with reports indicating he attempted to stab Jewish members of the public. Two people were injured and are receiving treatment. The incident follows a series of arson attacks targeting Jewish sites.

Read more »

Counter-terror police lead investigation after two Jewish men stabbed in Golders Green'Those responsible will be brought to justice,' Prime Minister vows

Read more »

Two Jewish men stabbed in north London, with counter-terror police leading investigationPolice say two men in their 70s and 30s were attacked. The suspect, aged 45, was Tasered and arrested and also attempted to stab police officers, the Met says.

Read more »

What we know about the double stabbing in Golders Green, north LondonTwo Jewish men have been stabbed in Golders Green, north London, an attack police have declared as a terrorist incident.

Read more »