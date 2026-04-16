Counterfeit Weight-Loss Jabs Proliferate Online, Pharmacies Urge Caution

The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) has issued a stern warning to the public regarding the purchase of weight-loss injections online, with a significant number of websites and social media platforms found to be distributing counterfeit products. The NPA highlights the alarming trend of cloned online pharmacy presences and regulator logos being used by illicit sellers, urging consumers to be vigilant against deals that appear too good to be true and to seek consultation before purchasing medication.

A significant public health alert has been issued concerning the rampant sale of counterfeit weight-loss injections through online channels. A recent survey conducted by the National Pharmacy Association (NPA) has uncovered a disturbing trend: approximately one in every ten online pharmacies has experienced their official websites and social media accounts being duplicated and used by fraudulent platforms peddling fake weight-loss jabs . This alarming discovery has prompted the NPA, which represents a substantial network of 6,000 pharmacies across Britain, to strongly advise patients to exercise extreme caution when encountering providers offering these medications at prices that seem improbably low.

The findings of the survey paint a grim picture of the current landscape of online medicine sales. Out of 100 online pharmacies polled, a staggering 10% reported that their online presence had been mimicked by unscrupulous sellers of illicit weight-loss injections within the past year. Furthermore, nearly two-fifths of these legitimate pharmacies have had to deal with patients who unknowingly purchased counterfeit weight-loss drugs in the last twelve months. The overwhelming majority of respondents, an impressive 95.2%, expressed profound concern about the proliferation of these unregulated jabs and the serious risks they pose to patient well-being.

In one particularly worrying instance, a pharmacy only became aware of its online identity being stolen when a patient approached them seeking help with a counterfeit Mounjaro, which had been acquired from a website impersonating their legitimate business and sold at a fraction of the genuine price. The deceit extends to the malicious use of official logos; several counterfeit operations have been found to have copied logos belonging to regulatory bodies such as the Care Quality Commission and the General Pharmaceutical Council, further misleading unsuspecting consumers.

Sehar Shahid, a dedicated board member at the NPA, voiced her personal distress at witnessing criminals exploit patient trust by posing as regulated healthcare professionals to peddle substandard medicines. She emphasized that medications obtained from unregulated sources may be faked, tampered with, or fail to meet the stringent regulatory standards mandated in the United Kingdom. Ms. Shahid reiterated the critical importance for patients to be discerning and to steer clear of any provider that offers medications at suspiciously cheap prices or bypasses essential consultation processes before prescribing.

The response from social media companies to reports of these illicit activities has been largely inadequate, with almost all reporting pharmacies (96%) feeling that their concerns were not sufficiently addressed. This lack of effective action from social media platforms has been described by the NPA as being 'asleep at the wheel,' allowing a thriving market for counterfeit medicines to flourish.

In response to these escalating concerns, the NPA has formally written to Health Secretary Wes Streeting, advocating for the implementation of more robust patient safeguards. Among the proposed measures, the organization suggests exploring the possibility of pharmacies utilizing a distinctive domain name, such as pharmacy.uk, to aid patients in easily identifying genuine, regulated providers online. Ms. Shahid stressed the urgent need for more forceful enforcement actions and stronger government-backed protections to empower patients in navigating the online healthcare landscape safely.

The MHRA’s criminal enforcement unit, in collaboration with police forces, has taken proactive steps, including raids on illicit manufacturing sites in Northampton and Sleaford, demonstrating a commitment to combating this growing threat. Tim Duffield, head of intelligence and enforcement at the MHRA, confirmed their commitment to investigating these claims and reiterated their ongoing efforts to dismantle unlawful medicine trading operations, including those operating online. The MHRA is actively working with various government agencies and partners to address the persistent danger posed by unauthorized medicines distributed through the internet, with significant seizures and arrests made to date, preventing millions of potentially harmful doses from reaching the public





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Weight-Loss Jabs Counterfeit Medicines Online Pharmacies Patient Safety Pharmacy Regulation

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