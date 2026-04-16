Country Music Icon Reba McEntire Set to Become a Grandmother as Son Shelby Blackstock Announces Pregnancy

Reba McEntire's son, Shelby Blackstock, and his wife Marissa have joyfully announced they are expecting their first child, a baby boy due in October 2026. The exciting news was shared via Instagram with heartwarming photos from a trip to Disney World.

Country music legend Reba McEntire is on the cusp of a new, cherished role: grandmother. Her son, Shelby Blackstock , shared the delightful news on Wednesday that he and his wife, Marissa Blackstock , are expecting their first child. The announcement came via a touching Instagram post, filled with beaming smiles and magical Disney World backdrops, signaling a new chapter for the Blackstock family.

Shelby, whom Reba shares with her former husband Narvel Blackstock, revealed the impending arrival of their baby boy with palpable excitement. The caption, accompanying a series of photos from their visit to the Magic Kingdom, read, 'Oh, BOY! We’re beyond excited to FINALLY announce our little man is coming in October.' The images captured the couple’s pure joy, particularly one of them sharing a tender kiss with the iconic Cinderella's Castle majestically overseeing them.

Adding to the charm, they proudly displayed a custom Disney-themed onesie, adorned with a baby Mickey Mouse embroidery and their family name, boldly declaring the baby's anticipated arrival in October 2026. Blackstock affectionately concluded his message to his future son with a heartfelt, 'See ya real soon, pal! Mommy + Daddy love you! 🤘🏻,' a sentiment that undoubtedly resonates with parents-to-be everywhere.

This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone for both Shelby and Marissa as they embark on the journey of parenthood, while also bringing immense joy to Reba McEntire and the extended family.

The photographs shared by Shelby offered a glimpse into the couple's celebratory mood, set against the whimsical backdrop of Disney World's Cinderella's Castle. One particularly sweet image showed them holding up a onesie designed with a baby Mickey Mouse, personalized with their surname and the significant due date: October 2026. This carefully chosen detail underscores the careful planning and profound anticipation surrounding their little one's arrival.

The presence of Disney imagery further emphasizes the couple's joyful spirit and the magical nature of this life-changing event. Reba McEntire herself has been seen recently, pictured alongside her fiancé Rex Linn, Marissa, and son Shelby in Nashville in May 2025, hinting at the close family ties and shared excitement for this upcoming addition.

The news of Shelby and Marissa's pregnancy promises to bring an abundance of happiness and new memories for the entire McEntire-Blackstock lineage, as they prepare to welcome their first grandchild into the world and embrace the unparalleled joys of grandparenthood





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Reba Mcentire Shelby Blackstock Marissa Blackstock Grandmother Pregnancy Announcement

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