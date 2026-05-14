Country Music Sensation Lainey Wilson and NFL Star Devlin Duck Hodges Wed in Secret Cave Ceremony

Country singer Lainey Wilson and football player Devlin Duck Hodges have tied the knot in a breathtaking secret wedding at Ruskin Cave in Tennessee, blending high fashion with Cajun traditions.

The world of country music and professional athletics collided in a romantic, secret union as the acclaimed singer Lainey Wilson and NFL player Devlin Duck Hodges officially tied the knot.

In a move that surprised many of their fans, the couple, who had been dating for approximately five years, decided to exchange vows in an intimate and breathtaking setting far removed from the glitz and glamour of Nashville. The ceremony took place on a Sunday at the stunning Ruskin Cave, located in Dickson, Tennessee. This unique venue was discovered almost by accident during a casual drive through the rural backroads of Tennessee.

According to reports from Vogue, the couple spotted a billboard for the cave, which immediately sparked a spontaneous conversation. Hodges suggested the idea of marrying there, and Wilson, captivated by the notion, agreed instantly. Upon visiting the site, they were completely enamored by the raw natural beauty of the limestone cave and the overall simplicity of the surrounding property, which felt like the perfect sanctuary for their commitment.

The ceremony itself was described by Wilson as her absolute dream, specifically highlighting the ethereal atmosphere created by the landscape. A small, serene waterfall flowed down the hillside directly behind the altar, providing a soothing backdrop and a visual element that ultimately sealed the deal for the couple. The fashion for the day was a masterclass in combining high-end couture with rustic western charm.

Wilson looked radiant in a custom gown crafted by Oscar de la Renta, which featured delicate floral embellishments on the straps and the neckline, blending elegance with her signature country aesthetic. On the other hand, Duck Hodges opted for a bespoke suit by D. Lacquaniti, complemented by a custom bolo tie and specialized cufflinks. He also wore a hat pin created by Mud Lowery, boots from Golden West Boots, and a classic cowboy hat by Charlie 1 Horse.

The entrance was equally fairytale-like, as Wilson arrived in a white horse-drawn carriage and was escorted down the aisle by her father, whom she affectionately refers to as her Deddy, to meet her groom at the altar. The celebrations continued with a reception held within the atmospheric depths of the cave, ensuring that the intimacy of the day was maintained.

The event began with a heartfelt dinner prayer led by Wilson's mother, setting a spiritual and familial tone for the evening. The couple ensured their Louisiana roots were well-represented, bringing a touch of Cajun flair to the Tennessee landscape. This was achieved by hiring Rebirth, a dynamic 12-piece jazz band that kept the energy high and the dance floor packed throughout the night.

The culinary experience was equally authentic, featuring a traditional Cajun meal prepared by the talented chefs from Wilson's own bar, Bell Bottoms Up. To ensure every detail was perfect, the couple collaborated with event planners Hugh Howser and Kate Steele from H Three Events. As the night came to a close, the newlyweds made their exit in a vintage white Ford truck, symbolizing their love for classic Americana.

Looking back at their journey, Wilson and Hodges have shared a deep connection since they began dating in 2021, though they kept their romance largely private for the first two years. They first stepped into the public eye together at the ACM Awards in May 2023, where their chemistry was immediately evident. Their path to the altar was paved with a romantic engagement in February 2025.

Wilson shared the news on Instagram with the caption '4x4xU forever', a poignant reference to a track from her album Whirlwind. The proposal was as unique as the couple themselves, with the engagement ring presented inside a miniature cowboy hat-shaped box. Wilson later joked about the effort required to wrangle her into the relationship, but expressed immense gratitude for Hodges' thoughtfulness.

She described him as the place she gets to call home, noting that while he is lucky to have her, she feels equally blessed to have him by her side as they begin this new chapter of their lives together





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