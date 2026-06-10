Country Music Stars Unite to Fight Data Center Proposal Near Nashville Zoo

Some of America's biggest country stars are coming together to fight an Atlanta-based tech company's proposal to build a data center right next to the Nashville Zoo. The proposed 69,220-square-foot data center in south Nashville would sit directly adjacent to the Nashville Zoo, potentially threatening the zoo's 3,000 animals, particularly sensitive species such as its clouded leopards. Nashville City Councilwoman Courtney Johnston has also expressed her intention to halt the project.

Some of America's biggest country stars are coming together to fight an Atlanta-based tech company's proposal to build a data center right next to the Nashville Zoo .

Grammy Award-winning country star Brad Paisley, along with other music stars like Sheryl Crow, Brandon Lake, Jack White, Bethany Joy Lenz, and Margo Price, are urging their followers to sign a petition to stop the project. The proposed 69,220-square-foot data center would sit directly adjacent to the Nashville Zoo, potentially threatening the zoo's 3,000 animals, particularly sensitive species such as its clouded leopards. Nashville City Councilwoman Courtney Johnston has also expressed her intention to halt the project.

The proposal has become a flashpoint in a broader debate over the rapid expansion of data centers and their environmental and community impacts. The Planning Commission is expected to take up the proposal at a meeting on June 11





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Nashville Zoo Data Center Rapid Expansion Environment Community Impacts AI Data Centers Investment Tax Revenue Power Demand Noise Resource Use Zoning Rules Moratorium Planning Commission June 11

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