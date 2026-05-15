Country Singer Jessie James Decker Downsizes Breast Implants

Jessie James Decker, a country singer and designer, has decided to reduce her breast implants after half a decade of having them. The 38-year-old star first got a boob job in 2021 and has now decided to get a reduction on her '400plus' cc implants, which is generally a size D.

Country singer Jessie James Decker has 'officially decided to downsize' her breast implants. The 38-year-old star first got a boob job in 2021, but now, half a decade after going under the knife, she has decided the time is right to reduce her '400plus' cc implants, which is generally a size D. Responding to a fan on her Instagram Story, the Kittenish designer wrote: 'I've officially decided to downsize.

I'm trying to figure out when and where, but I am ready.

'They have been a fun ride so to speak and I of course won't ever have small ones but any means,' she remarked. 'But the more in shape I'm getting they just become more annoying and obvious to me how big they are for my body. I'm ready.





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Jessie James Decker Breast Implants Downsize Boob Job Designer

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