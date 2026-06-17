Couple Accused of Murdering Vulnerable Man They Were Supposed to Care For

A couple in Tamworth, Staffordshire, is on trial for the murder of a vulnerable man they were supposed to care for. Rubin Blount, 28, was sent to live with Kenneth Newton, 57, and Melanie James, 63, by social workers in 2015. Blount was subjected to a campaign of violence and starvation that ultimately led to his death in November 2022. The court heard that Blount was severely malnourished and had suffered multiple injuries before his death.

A couple in Tamworth, Staffordshire, stands accused of murdering a vulnerable man they were supposed to care for. Rubin Blount, 28, was sent to live with Kenneth Newton, 57, and Melanie James, 63, by social workers in 2015.

The court heard that Blount, who had a low IQ and learning disabilities, was subjected to a campaign of violence and starvation that ultimately led to his death in November 2022. Blount, who weighed just seven stones when he died, had suffered multiple rib fractures, a fractured spine, and cigarette burns.

Jennifer Josephs KC, prosecuting, told the jury that Newton and James treated Blount with cruelty and violence, keeping him in their council house for their own financial benefit and abusing him for their own amusement. Blount was starved and viciously assaulted, with nearly 50 rib fractures and a spinal fracture caused by violence. The defendants had known Blount since he was born and had assumed responsibility for him.

However, they neglected and abused him, with the local community witnessing his deterioration. Blount was finally hospitalized after James told his parents he hadn't eaten for two days. He died four days later from septic shock due to pneumonia and damage to the lung. The court heard that Newton and James had deceived the authorities and were left to their own devices, leading to the neglect, abuse, assault, and death of a vulnerable man they were meant to care for





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