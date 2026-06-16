Couple Arrested After Public Sex Act and Assaults on Police in Lancashire

Two individuals face multiple charges after police responded to a report of public sexual activity in Lancashire. The woman and man were arrested for offenses including assaulting emergency workers, with the man also facing a recall to prison and prior assault allegations.

A man and a woman were arrested following a police response to reports of two individuals engaging in sexual activity in the street during the early hours of Tuesday morning, June 16.

The incident occurred on Meadoway, with police arriving to find the couple had moved into nearby gardens. A 36-year-old woman was taken into custody on charges including being drunk and disorderly, and assaulting an emergency worker after allegedly shouting, using profanity, and spitting at an officer. A 30-year-old man was later located on Buckingham Grove by the Police Dog Unit.

He faces multiple charges: two alleged assaults from the previous evening, a Recall to Prison, and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker for allegedly kicking officers in the chest. Authorities are reminding the public to report any suspicious community activity through online channels





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Lancashire Police Public Sex Act Assaulting Emergency Worker Recall To Prison Arrest

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