Couple Drowned in Salt River After Inflatable Kayak Capsizes

Cindy Bowers and Anthony Beringer died after their inflatable kayak overturned in the Salt River. Flood warnings remain active due to heavy rainfall and SRP water releases.

A tragic incident involving an inflatable kayak resulted in the deaths of two individuals on the Salt River in Arizona over the weekend. Cindy Bowers, aged 68, and Anthony Beringer, aged 59, from Chandler, were found deceased in the water after their vessel capsized. The couple became stranded in the river, leading to a search operation by local law enforcement authorities.

Salt River Drowning Incident Details

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office received an initial report at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday regarding a man yelling in the lower region of the river. Officials believe Anthony Beringer shouted to alert others that his wife, Cindy Bowers, was in distress because she could not swim after the inflatable kayak overturned. Deputies arrived at the scene but were unable to locate the couple immediately due to the challenging water conditions.

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Rescue And Recovery Operations

Search crews began a concerted effort to locate the missing pair shortly after the initial report. The body of Cindy Bowers was recovered by helicopter at around 2:11 p.m. Following this discovery, search teams continued their efforts to find her husband, ultimately locating Anthony Beringer approximately 45 minutes later at about 3:00 p.m. Both individuals were recovered from the water after becoming stranded.

Safety Violations And Investigation Status

An investigation into the drowning deaths is currently ongoing by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement officials noted a critical safety failure during the incident: neither the husband nor the wife were wearing life jackets when they were found floating downstream. The absence of personal flotation devices is a significant factor in the tragic outcome of this water recreation activity.

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Flood Warnings And Water Releases

Environmental conditions at the time of the incident were hazardous due to recent weather patterns. The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the area following heavy rainfall in Arizona during the Halloween weekend. This warning remained in effect through November 7, according to News 12. The Salt River Project released additional water from the Bartlett and Stewart Mountain dams to create reservoir space for the incoming floodwater.

Official Warnings To The Public

Following the tragedy, the sheriff's office issued a stern warning to the public via social media platforms. Authorities urged residents to use caution and stay away from the Lower Salt River as the Salt River Project continues to release higher-than-normal water levels. Officials stated that increased flows can create dangerous currents and rapidly changing conditions that are difficult to navigate safely.

Community Impact And Future Precautions

The incident has prompted renewed calls for vigilance among outdoor enthusiasts in the region. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office emphasized that heavy rainfall across the county can cause flooding and water to flow across roadways, creating additional hazards beyond the river itself. Police advised the public to never attempt to drive or walk through flowing water and to prioritize safety in all recreational activities.

Social media records indicate that Cindy Bowers had ventured out into the river on at least one previous occasion. This latest event serves as a somber reminder of the inherent risks associated with water sports, particularly in areas with fluctuating water levels and strong currents. The community continues to grapple with the loss of two residents during what was expected to be a routine recreational outing.