Couple Enjoy Holidays for Just £3.60 a Night with Genius Caravan Hack

A couple from Somerset are enjoying near-year-round holidays at a Devon holiday park thanks to a seasonal caravan pitch, costing as little as £3.60 per person per night.

Holiday costs are soaring due to factors like the jet fuel crisis, global conflicts, and increasing prices, significantly impacting travel plans. However, Louise and Hayley Gould from Midsomer Norton have discovered a remarkably affordable way to enjoy vacations, spending as little as £3.60 per person per night with access to a private beach.

The couple, long-time caravan owners, have transformed occasional holidays into over 200 nights a year at Ladram Bay Holiday Park in Devon, utilizing a seasonal touring pitch. They initially discovered the park seven years ago through a recommendation and committed to a seasonal pitch three years ago, a decision they haven't regretted. Louise emphasizes that they spend at least four nights a week at the park, appreciating the diverse range of activities available for both themselves and their grandchildren.

These include an indoor pool with slides, an arcade, an indoor ball pit, an adventure park, an art studio, a park, a bar and restaurant, a dog-walking field, mini golf, and a football pitch. The primary attraction for Louise is the private beach, where she keeps a small boat for dolphin watching and fishing. The beach offers ample space for everyone, with rock pools perfect for crabbing during low tide.

The couple now enjoys effortless weekend getaways, longer stays, opportunities to explore the Jurassic Coast, and creating memorable adventures with their grandchildren. They have even spent entire summers – up to four months continuously – at the park. This seasonal pitch has essentially become a second home for them, eliminating the need for extensive holiday planning. Louise’s brother and nephew have also adopted this lifestyle, securing their own pitches at Ladram Bay.

The cost of a seasonal pitch is £5,200 for 240 nights (March to early November), averaging just over £21 per night for up to six people, or a mere £3.60 per person when fully occupied. This represents significant savings compared to peak summer touring rates, which can exceed £100 per night, making a two-week August holiday cost around £1,000. Beyond the financial benefits, the couple has also experienced practical advantages.

Eliminating the need to tow their caravan has dramatically improved their fuel efficiency, increasing from 21 miles per gallon to 44 miles per gallon. This reduction in fuel consumption not only saves money but also lowers their carbon footprint. The convenience of having a permanent base has removed the stress of planning routes, booking sites, and repeatedly setting up and packing down. Louise highlights the simplicity of their current routine: they simply get in the car and go.

They view Ladram Bay as exceptional value, considering the beach access, spaciousness, and available facilities. The couple’s experience demonstrates a clever travel hack for enjoying frequent seaside breaks without the high costs associated with peak season travel, showcasing how a seasonal caravan pitch can provide a cost-effective and convenient alternative to traditional holidays





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