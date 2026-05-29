Couple Forced to Dismantle £1 Million Home After Building It as Residence Instead of Approved Equine Lab

A retired couple must dismantle their custom-built Cambridgeshire home after a planning inspector ruled it was constructed as a house from the start, not the approved stallion semen laboratory, leading to a £1 million loss and a move to Thailand.

A contentious planning dispute in Cambridgeshire has culminated in the complete dismantling of a three-bedroom home that was originally approved as a stallion semen laboratory and staff flat.

Jeremy Zielinski, 75, and his wife Elaine, 80, constructed the two-storey building on their 17-acre property in Great Abington after receiving permission for a commercial equine facility. However, the interior was finished as a luxurious residence with feature windows and domestic amenities, diverging significantly from the approved plans. South Cambridgeshire District Council issued an enforcement notice demanding demolition.

The couple appealed, but Planning Inspector Chris Preston concluded the building had a 'decidedly residential appearance' from the start, noting a kitchen with island breakfast bar, domestic furnishings, a living room, and two bedrooms with en suites. He upheld the order. Rather than a costly demolition, the Zielinskis struck a deal with a contractor to deconstruct the property piece by piece, allowing materials to be salvaged and sold.

The process began early last month, leaving only scaffolding and the structural skeleton. The decision has financially devastated the couple, who claim the loss cost them about £1 million. Unable to afford UK housing, they are selling their remaining land and stables to relocate to Thailand. They argue the ruling is unfair because the physical structure matches the approved footprint, and they were forced to adapt due to lockdown impacting their business plans.

Locals are divided; some sympathize with the harsh outcome, while others maintain rules must be enforced to prevent a dangerous precedent. The couple originally purchased the property for £100,000 in 1986 and obtained the 2014 planning permission after selling their main home in 2019 and moving into a static home. They suspect a neighbor reported them, triggering the council's visit and enforcement.

The inspector rejected their appeal, finding they had effectively built a house, not a lab, and had disposed of their previous home, worsening their situation





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Planning Dispute Demolition Order Cambridgeshire Equine Laboratory Residential Conversion Zielinski Planning Inspector Enforcement Notice Property Development UK Housing

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