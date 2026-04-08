Couple Forced to Live in Shed for Four Years Due to River Pollution Rules

A couple's dream of building their home has been derailed by a council-imposed ban to protect a river from pollution. They've been living in a shed for four years while navigating environmental regulations and legal battles.

A couple in Herefordshire , Jane and Anthony Coyle, have been enduring a challenging situation for the past four years, forced to reside in a garden shed while their dream home construction remains stalled. Their ordeal began in 2020 when they submitted plans to build a three-bedroom eco-friendly property in Edwyn Ralph. The project faced an unexpected hurdle: the Lugg Moratorium, a ban imposed by Herefordshire County Council on building around the River Lugg .

This moratorium aimed to prevent further pollution of the river, which had recorded high levels of phosphates. The Coyles' plans were put on hold, leaving them in a 6m x 3m shed on the site of their proposed 250sqm house. Before this setback, the couple had sold their six-bedroom farmhouse in Ross-on-Wye, purchasing the plot of land for £120,000 in 2018. They intended to invest an additional £250,000 in constructing their forever home, designed to blend with the woodland setting, using timber materials. Jane Coyle expressed their frustration, stating that they were caught in this situation through no real fault of their own. They had been assured by their planning officer that the approval process would take only about eight weeks, and they were unaware of the moratorium. They moved into a static caravan on the site initially, subsequently shifting to the garden shed in 2022 when they could no longer bear the caravan. The shed, once used for storage, was then modified to include a log burner, insulation, a shower room, and a kitchen area. However, the couple's children have to stay in camper vans or teepees when they come to visit. The couple's situation highlights the complexities and impacts of environmental regulations on individuals' lives. They were granted planning permission last year after purchasing phosphate credits. They are now part of a substantial environmental lawsuit in the UK involving approximately 4,000 people. The Coyles express their disappointment, feeling let down as this is people's lives they are playing with, as this was supposed to be their forever home. They are forced to keep their belongings in a storage unit outside the shed and have not been able to put up a Christmas tree since before the pandemic. The couple's story underscores the need for clear communication and consideration in the application of environmental policies, particularly when they significantly impact individuals' lives and plans. The delay has caused significant disruption to their lives, affecting their living conditions, family visits, and overall well-being. The Coyles had diligently worked with an architect to design a home that would be both economically and environmentally sound. They feel as though the council did not inform them about the building ban and they feel frustrated because they could have bought land further away to build their forever home. Furthermore, the couple expresses disappointment that houses a short distance from their plot were granted permission. This inconsistency adds to their frustration and highlights the complexities in applying environmental restrictions. The Coyles' struggle to build their dream home reflects a broader issue regarding the balance between environmental protection and the rights of individuals to pursue their aspirations. The long-term impact on the Coyles, financially and emotionally, has been significant, and they hope for a resolution that will allow them to finally move into their planned home. The couple's journey is a stark reminder of the challenges that can arise when environmental regulations intersect with personal goals





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River Lugg Pollution Building Ban Housing Herefordshire

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