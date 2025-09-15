Couple JAILED for 28 Years for Baby's Death During 'Manhunt' Across UK

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon sentenced for manslaughter of baby Victoria, whose body was found in a discarded bag during their cross-country flight from authorities.

Constance Marten , a mother of five, and her boyfriend, Mark Gordon , known as 'Daddy Bear', have been sentenced to a combined 28 years in prison. The couple was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence in the death of their infant daughter, Victoria. Victoria's lifeless body was tragically discovered by police in a discarded Lidl shopping bag hidden in a shed on an allotment in Brighton.

Across the country, Victoria had been taken on a journey by her parents, attempting to evade authorities. Marten, 38, and Gordon, 51, both denied the charges but were convicted following a retrial at the Old Bailey. Denouncing the couple's lack of remorse, Judge Mark Lucraft KC sentenced Marten and Gordon to 14 years in prison each. Gordon received an additional four years on extended licence. \The court heard harrowing details of the couple's actions. They left their first four children in the care of authorities and embarked on a desperate attempt to escape with Victoria, fearing she would also be taken. After abandoning their car near Bolton, Greater Manchester, following a fire, they camped on the South Downs in freezing conditions, their every move observed by a relentless manhunt. The couple was seen scavenging for food in bins despite Marten possessing substantial funds from a trust fund and a personal bank balance. CCTV footage captured them desperately trying to conceal their whereabouts, travelling across the UK in a frantic bid for freedom. Thousands of pounds were spent on taxis as they moved from Liverpool and Harwich to London, Colchester and finally East Sussex. \The jury learnt that after their arrest in Brighton, Victoria's decomposing body was discovered just two days later. Gordon chose to represent himself during the retrial, a significant development in the case. The prosecution alleged that Victoria died from hypothermia or was smothered during co-sleeping in a flimsy tent. Marten claimed Victoria died after she 'blacked out' and accidentally fell asleep on her infant daughter while feeding her. She described a life of fear, asserting that her primary focus was protecting Victoria from a disapproving family who ostracized her for being with Gordon. Marten, coming from an aristocratic background, insisted that her family disdained Gordon and was prejudiced against him. She maintained that Victoria's death was not due to neglect, describing the tent as a temporary shelter to evade unwanted attention.





