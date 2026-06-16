Couple Re-Erects Barriers on Legal Bridleway After Losing Six-Year Court Battle

Despite a High Court ruling and council enforcement, a Hertfordshire couple has reinstated gates and signs on a public bridleway across their land, leading to warnings of prosecution under the Highways Act.

The owners of a property valued in the multi-million pound range in Little Berkhamsted , Hertfordshire , have been compelled by law to provide public access along an ancient bridleway across their 1.75-acre grounds.

David and Dawn Moore endured a six-and-a-half-year legal dispute, reportedly costing them as much as £400,000, in an attempt to prevent ramblers, horse riders, and dog walkers from traversing their land. Despite a final High Court ruling affirming the path's status as a public right of way, the couple has responded by installing metal barriers and prominent No Trespassing signs.

This action forces the public to detour along the perimeter of the property rather than taking the traditional, direct route across the paddock. Local residents further claim the Moores have placed a beehive adjacent to the designated route as a deliberate deterrent, increasing the risk of stings for passersby. The conflict came to a head on June 8 when Hertfordshire County Council workers, acting under an enforcement order, arrived to physically remove the obstructions and reopen the bridleway.

Three barriers were dismantled and overgrown brambles that had encroached on the path were cleared. Villagers who had gathered to watch cheered as the legal route was restored. During the operation, Mrs. Moore reportedly fell ill, requiring an ambulance, which twice paused the work. Mr. Moore confronted onlookers, questioning their celebration in light of his wife's collapse.

The council's success, however, proved temporary. Residents soon reported that at least one gate had been re-hung by the property owners and that the Moores were personally warning path users they were trespassing. The following day, June 9, the couple was accused of obstructing council employees from installing a new official bridleway sign on public land across the road, allegedly remonstrating with them until they abandoned the task.

Parish council chairman Wayne Morris has stated the Moores' actions constitute a criminal offence under the Highways Act, which can carry penalties of up to 51 weeks imprisonment and a heavy fine for blocking a public right of way. He condemned their continued defiance, noting they had lost their case through every level of the legal system.

Mr. Morris also drew a parallel to celebrity Jeremy Clarkson, who faced similar allegations of placing beehives to deter walkers on his farm, a claim Clarkson denied as hilarious. Multiple villagers provided accounts of being verbally challenged by Dawn and David Moore while attempting to use the path, with the couple reportedly re-closing gates behind them and persisting in their assertions of trespass despite official warnings.

The situation remains unresolved, with locals preparing for potential prosecution of the couple and a continuing battle over a route they describe as having been used by the public for more than a century





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Bridleway Dispute Public Right Of Way Highways Act Hertfordshire Little Berkhamsted David And Dawn Moore Councill Enforcement Legal Battle Trespassing Signs

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