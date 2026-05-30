Couple's £623,000 Self-Build Home in Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty

Giuliano Rapoz and Zara Findlay's self-build home in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty took two years to plan and build, with a budget of £623,000 and a self-build mortgage of £660,000. The couple is still recovering from the stress of the build process, but is proud of the result.

Giuliano Rapoz and Zara Findlay's forever home in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty took two years to plan and build, with a budget of £623,000 and a self-build mortgage of £660,000.

The couple, who are both in their mid-30s, wanted a home that was uniquely theirs, with no compromises on design or layout. Giuliano, who works in tech, had zero building experience but threw himself into the project, learning to coach others on how to successfully build their own homes. Zara, a content creator, says the home is her sanctuary, and the couple is still recovering from the stress of the build process.

They spent two years meticulously planning and booking out all the trades before a spade went into the ground, and secured a self-build mortgage that allowed them to come in under budget. The couple purchased an acre of land for £135,000, which stretched them financially but was worth it for the stunning views and peaceful surroundings.

Giuliano says the process of getting a self-build mortgage was very different to a standard residential mortgage, with money released in stages as the build progresses. He warns that delays or budget overruns can have a knock-on effect across every trade and the schedule of the build. The couple's DNA is evident throughout the house, which features high-quality materials, fixtures, and fittings. They wanted space and value for money, and have achieved both in their beautiful home.

Zara says the round dining table in the kitchen is a special feature, reminding her of her mother's love of family time. Giuliano says they were incredibly diligent about quality control throughout the build, and are proud of the result. The couple has no plans to change the house, and is enjoying their new life in their forever home





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Self-Build Home Area Of Outstanding Natural Beauty £623 000 £660 000 Self-Build Mortgage

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