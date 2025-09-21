Couple's Tragedy: Wrongful Arrest and Police Blunder Leads to Devastating Deaths

A couple's lives were tragically destroyed after a police raid led to a wrongful arrest, causing immense grief and ultimately contributing to their deaths. The police had arrested the wrong person, causing irreparable damage to the couple's mental health and leading to a chain of events that ended in suicide and refusal of life-saving treatment.

Craig Jackson and Cherry Turner, a couple deeply in love since the age of 13, were living a life many dream of. Engaged, with successful careers, and planning their future together, they seemed to have it all. Craig worked in his father-in-law's locksmith company, and Cherry ran her own beauty business. Their idyllic world, however, was shattered on December 12, 2021.

On that day, armed police officers, acting on incorrect information, raided their Newcastle home and arrested Craig in connection with an armed robbery. The arrest, carried out with guns drawn, and in his underwear, was a devastating mistake, as the police had the wrong Craig Jackson. The shock and terror of the event deeply impacted both Craig and Cherry, setting in motion a chain of events that led to unimaginable tragedy.\The arrest and its aftermath had a profound effect on Cherry. The ordeal caused her immense anxiety, ultimately leading to her taking her own life in July 2022, at the age of 31. Despite the police quickly realizing their error, it took two months for them to officially inform Craig that he was no longer under investigation. This prolonged uncertainty and the public nature of the arrest caused lasting damage. Craig, devastated by the loss of his partner and deeply affected by the ordeal, subsequently refused kidney treatment and passed away in January of this year. His father, Ian Jackson, has expressed his profound grief, revealing that Craig had received a kidney transplant from him in 2017. In an emotional interview, Ian Jackson voiced his complete loss of faith in Northumbria Police, stating that their inadequacies had led to fatal consequences, taking the lives of two members of his family. He highlighted the prolonged period of investigation and the lack of closure, which contributed to the couple's tragic fate. An inquest jury concluded that the police raid sparked an anxiety disorder in Cherry that led to her suicide, further underscoring the devastating impact of the mistaken arrest. He also expressed his frustration and grief and also described how the couple had everything going for them but it got snatched away. \Ian Jackson, diagnosed with terminal cancer 18 months ago, expressed his outrage and sorrow over the devastating mistakes made by the police. He recounted the night of the arrest, a night he will never forget, and the months of uncertainty that followed. He emphasized the emotional toll on Craig, who knew he was innocent yet was forced to endure the ordeal. The family had initially hoped for a simple admission of error from the police, but the case dragged on, adding to the anguish. Ian Jackson now urges the police to verify their facts before intervening in people's lives, and he has had to face the heartbreaking aftermath of their mistakes. Craig’s death was a direct result of the events following his arrest and the tragic loss of Cherry. He was living with his father for a while but returned to the home he shared with Cherry. The absence of Cherry, in their shared home, finally broke him, leading to his rejection of medical treatment. The inquest found that the police operation contributed to Cherry's death. The story is a painful example of how errors in judgment can lead to devastating consequences, leaving a legacy of grief and a community in mourning. The family feels that there has been no justice for Craig and Cherry and will be left with this pain forever





