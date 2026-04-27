Couple's Wedding Plans Derailed by Daughter's Illness as easyJet Initially Refuses Full Refund

A couple planning their wedding faced a devastating setback when their two-year-old daughter was diagnosed with a brain tumour. After securing refunds from other vendors, they struggled with easyJet's refusal to fully refund their stag do flights. The airline eventually reversed its decision after media intervention. Meanwhile, another passenger faced similar issues with flight cancellations and delays, highlighting the challenges of airline refund policies.

What should have been a joyful time for a bride and groom planning their wedding and celebrations turned into a nightmare when their two-year-old daughter was diagnosed with an aggressive grade four brain tumour.

The couple, set to marry in June, had planned a stag trip abroad with a group of 14, booking flights with easyJet totaling £4,000. While they managed to secure refunds from other companies for wedding services and accommodation, easyJet initially refused a full refund for the flights. The airline offered only a voucher for the groom's ticket and a tax refund for the others, arguing that the rest of the party could still travel.

The groom, from Wiltshire, expressed his distress, stating that his focus should be on spending time with his daughter rather than dealing with financial stress. He also felt guilty about his friends being left out of pocket. The groom, identified only as JB, wrote to the Guardian seeking help, and consumer writer Anna Tims intervened. Tims highlighted that easyJet's website mentions refunds or credit for sickness or bereavement but does not specify whether this applies to the entire group.

EasyJet's 'compassionate serious illness policy' only covers cases where the ill person is the passenger. After Tims' intervention, the airline reversed its decision and issued a full refund to JB and his stag do group. An easyJet spokesperson apologized for the situation and explained that while their policy typically does not apply if the unwell person is not traveling, they made an exception due to the 'exceptional circumstances.

' In a separate incident, British holidaymaker Emily faced repeated refusals for a refund from easyJet after her flight from Malaga to London Gatwick was initially canceled and then delayed. Emily and her friends were told to book another flight, which they did on British Airways to Heathrow, only to later find out the original flight was merely delayed. Despite multiple complaints and providing receipts, Emily was initially denied compensation.

After seeking help from the Daily Mail, easyJet agreed to reimburse her alternative flights as a 'gesture of goodwill.

' These incidents highlight the challenges passengers face when dealing with airline policies and the importance of advocacy in resolving such issues





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