Armistice Day marked across Shropshire and southern England with two-minute silences

Communities in Shropshire and southern England observed Armistice Day with parades, silences and ceremonies honouring those who died in the world wars and later conflicts.

Communities across Shropshire and southern England observed Armistice Day with two-minute silence s, parades and ceremonies honouring those who died in the world wars and later conflicts.

Telford College Commemorates War Heroes with Annual Parade

The silence at 11:00 marks the moment fighting stopped on the Western Front at the end of World War One in 1918. In Telford, hundreds of students and staff from Telford College took part in the annual remembrance parade and commemoration. The parade at the Wellington campus was led by the college public uniformed services students. Representatives from the British Army reserves, Royal Marines, West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service also took part.

Also read UK Marks Armistice Day With Two-Minute Silence and Wreath-Laying Ceremonies

The royal family was represented by the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner. Guests were welcomed by Telford College vice principal for curriculum, Robert Lees. Speaking to students and staff, Anna Turner said: As the King's representative in Shropshire, I want to say a huge thank you to all for showing this respect to those that fell for our freedom.

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Shropshire Communities Unite to Honour the Fallen

The moment was also marked at Shrewsbury Crown Court, where judge Trevor Meegan held a silence in the courtroom at 11am. In Ellesmere, scores of people turned out to mark the occasion, including numerous veterans and local primary school children. In Reading, scores of people gathered around the Forbury War Memorial as the town mayor, Paul Gittings, led the two-minute silence.

He said: Every year it is great to see so many young people turning up as well as older people. We need to pass down the message that we need to commemorate those who made the ultimate sacrifice. In Oxford, people gathered in the city town hall to mark the occasion. The Lord Mayor of Oxford, Councillor Chewe Munkonge, led the ceremony for the first time.

He said: The freedom we are enjoying today is because of their sacrifice so it is quite important for me to lead Remembrance and Armistice Day. The City Rector, the Reverend Anthony Buckley, gave a short prayer before the two-minute silence. Gary Windsor, from Abingdon, who served in the British Army as a rifleman, said he spent the silence thinking of his grandfather and great-grandfather who had served in the world wars.

He said: In my own time, I was thinking of colleagues that are with us, some not, who served in Northern Ireland, which was my theatre, in the 1970s. Overall I was thinking of everyone who has paid the ultimate sacrifice: friend, foe, everyone. In Southampton, crowds gathered at the Cenotaph in Watts Park to mark Armistice Day. Veterans, cadets and military personnel marched from Guildhall Square to the memorial, where they were joined by civic guests for the silence.

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Wreaths Laid in Wimborne and Basingstoke to Mark Armistice Day

People in Wimborne gathered at the war memorial on Minster Green for a short service and the two-minute silence. The ceremony was followed by the laying of wreaths. A short service was held at Basingstoke war memorial, at the London Road entrance to the War Memorial Park, to mark Armistice Day. The memorial was put up in 1923, two years after the town bought the park as a tribute to those killed in World War One.

Veterans, cadets, civic leaders and members of the public came together across the South to remember those who died in both world wars, as well as subsequent conflicts. Civic dignitaries led the Armistice Day ceremony at the Forbury War Memorial in Reading, where people came to pay their respects.