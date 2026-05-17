Courier Was Bit by Dog While Delivering Package, Suffered Deep-Tissue Damage

This news article reports on a courier who was bitten by a dog while on the job. She suffered deep-tissue damage and was traumatized by the attack, leaving her afraid of animals.

Heather Shepherd said she suffered 'incredibly painful' deep-tissue damage after being bitten by a dog while delivering a package. She previously had 'few nips and scrapes' but this attack left her with deep-tissue damage to her muscle and required multiple treatments.

The dog was a terrier-type breed. She has been left traumatized and is now terrified of animals. The attack occurred when she went through a gate to take the package to the door but could not see the dogs and was bitten on her leg by one of the dogs





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Courier Dog Attack Deep-Tissue Damage Traumatic Experience Animal Phobia

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