Court Adjourns Sentencing for Teenager Guilty of Terror Offenses Pending Reports and Exams

A 17-year-old's sentencing for terrorism-related offenses was postponed to allow for psychiatric and pre-sentence reports. The judge granted bail so he can take A-level exams, but warned liberty is not assured. The teen pleaded guilty to distributing terrorist publications and possessing terror-related documents.

A 17-year-old male, whose identity is legally protected, appeared in court for a sentencing hearing related to terrorism offenses but was granted bail until next month.

The adjournment was necessary to allow for the completion of critical documents, including a defense sentencing note, a psychiatric report, and a pre-sentence report. The presiding judge, Honorary Recorder of Nottingham, emphasized the need to review all submissions from both defense and prosecution before making a final decision.

The judge also noted that the defendant is scheduled to begin his A-level examinations, which run until June 18, and granted him bail with the condition that he remain at his provided address. The judge explicitly warned that the bail grant does not guarantee freedom from imprisonment at the eventual sentencing. The teenager has pleaded guilty to four counts of distributing or circulating a terrorist publication under the Terrorism Act 2006.

The offenses occurred during 2023, and the prosecution asserts that his actions were intended to encourage or induce acts of terrorism, either directly or indirectly, or were reckless regarding such an outcome. He also admitted to two counts of possessing a document containing information likely useful to terrorism, specifically on September 27, 2023. No specific details about the publications or materials were disclosed in court.

Defense barrister Zarif Khan argued that the existing psychiatric report is inadequate, stating that a 20-minute assessment over a video link is insufficient for a boy of his age. The Youth Offending Team shares this view, calling for a proper assessment before sentencing. The defendant is due to be sentenced on June 18, but the date may shift depending on the availability of the required reports.

He will turn 18 next month, meaning he will be an adult at the time of sentencing





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Terrorism Teenager Sentencing Bail A-Levels Psychiatric Report Nottingham Court Terrorism Act 2006 Youth Offender

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