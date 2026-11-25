Anthony Crew, Adrian Glover, Mireabella Andreana, and Darren Friday face various legal charges including speeding, stalking, and sexual offences in recent court proceedings.

The recent court docket has seen a series of hearings involving several individuals facing a wide array of criminal charges, ranging from traffic violations to serious sexual offences. Among the notable defendants appearing before the magistrate are Anthony Crew, Adrian Glover, Mireabella Andreana, and Darren Friday. These cases highlight the diverse nature of criminal justice proceedings, where minor infractions sit alongside allegations of severe criminal conduct.

Anthony Crew and Mireabella Andreana faced initial appearances linked to driving offences. Their cases primarily involved allegations of speeding on restricted roads where the speed limit was set at 30mph. In addition to exceeding the statutory speed limit, both individuals were charged with failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle when required by law. This specific charge is often utilized by police authorities to establish liability when the registered owner cannot immediately account for the driver's identity at the time of the offence.

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Adrian Glover Stalking Charges

Adrian Glover is currently subject to reporting restrictions designed to protect the anonymity of the complainant under Section 1 of the Sexual Offences Amendment Act 1992. These legal protections are standard in cases involving sexual misconduct to ensure the privacy and safety of the individual making the complaint. Glover is facing a charge of stalking without fear, alarm, or distress. This specific legal classification indicates that the alleged conduct did not cause immediate panic or terror but involved a pattern of behavior intended to harass or alarm the victim over a period of time.

The inclusion of the 1992 Act citation underscores the sensitivity of the case and the legal framework governing how such information is presented to the public. The court will determine whether the actions attributed to Glover meet the legal threshold for stalking, a process that requires a detailed examination of the history and nature of the interactions between the accused and the complainant. The absence of fear or distress in the charge description does not diminish the seriousness of the allegation but rather defines the specific legal element that must be proven.

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Darren Friday Multiple Offences

Darren Friday is facing a complex list of charges that includes failures to comply with sex offender notification requirements, specifically across three separate counts. Additionally, he is accused of breaching a sexual harm prevention order. These charges suggest a history of non-compliance with court-ordered restrictions designed to protect the public from potential harm. The breach of such orders is treated with significant severity by the judicial system, as it represents a direct violation of legal directives meant to ensure public safety.

Beyond the sexual offence-related charges, Friday is also accused of theft and fraud by false representation. The prosecution alleges that he engaged in threatening behavior to damage or destroy property, alongside committing criminal damage to property valued at under £5,000. Furthermore, he is charged with failing to surrender to police or court bail at the appointed time, a charge that typically results in additional scrutiny regarding his reliability and adherence to legal processes.

Vehicle and Drug Violations

Other defendants in the docket are facing charges related to vehicle operation and controlled substances. One set of offences involves speeding on a motorway where the limit is 70mph, accompanied by failures to identify the driver. Another individual is charged with exceeding a 50mph speed limit on a restricted road, again linked to the failure to provide driver information. These traffic-related charges often serve as entry points for deeper investigations into an individual's driving history and compliance with safety regulations.

More serious allegations include driving a mechanically propelled vehicle without due care and attention, as well as driving with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the legal limit. The latter charge reflects the strict liability standards applied to drug-impaired driving, where any detectable amount over the threshold can lead to prosecution. These cases highlight the intersection of traffic law and drug enforcement, emphasizing the zero-tolerance approach to impaired driving.

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Serious Sexual Offence Allegations

The most severe allegations in this docket involve charges of making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of a child across three counts, and distributing such material in four counts. Additionally, there are charges of possessing extreme pornographic images depicting sexual activity with an animal, as well as possessing a prohibited image of a child. These charges carry significant penalties and reflect the gravity with which the judicial system views crimes against children and the distribution of illegal sexual content.

The presence of these charges indicates that the court proceedings are addressing matters of extreme seriousness, requiring careful handling and strict adherence to legal protocols regarding evidence and testimony. The combination of multiple counts across different categories of sexual offences suggests a comprehensive investigation by law enforcement agencies. The outcomes of these hearings will likely have long-term implications for the defendants, including potential custodial sentences and permanent registration on sex offender databases.