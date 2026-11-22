NSW Supreme Court evidence shows Beau Lamarre-Condon followed a phone list at Bunnings to hide victims Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, contradicting his self-defense claims.

During the closing arguments of the Beau Lamarre-Condon murder trial, NSW Supreme Court prosecutors presented compelling evidence that the former police officer meticulously planned the disposal of two bodies. Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield SC told jurors on Friday that security footage from a Bunnings store revealed Lamarre-Condon consulting a pre-written shopping list on his mobile phone. This detail directly challenges the defense's assertion that Lamarre-Condon acted in a state of panic following the deaths of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies in Sydney's inner east on February 19, 2024.

Shopping List and Chainsaw Evidence at Bunnings

Mr. Hatfield directed the jury's attention to specific CCTV footage showing Lamarre-Condon pushing a shopping trolley while holding an iPhone with a visible list. The prosecutor highlighted that the accused purchased a chainsaw and subsequently opened the box in the car park, contradicting Lamarre-Condon's sworn testimony that he returned the item unopened. The Crown alleged that Lamarre-Condon initially bought the chainsaw to facilitate the easier disposal of the victims' bodies before abandoning that plan. This evidence undermines the narrative of a spontaneous reaction, suggesting instead a calculated sequence of events.

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Contradicting Suicide and Self-Defense Claims

Beau Lamarre-Condon, who is 31 years old, testified that he was contemplating suicide and searching for a gun silencer and fireworks on the day of the alleged murders. However, Mr. Hatfield refuted this by noting that Lamarre-Condon purchased a chest press exercise machine the previous day, February 18, 2024, and sent selfies from inside his Tesla to a friend. The prosecutor argued that these actions demonstrated a preoccupation with daily life rather than imminent self-harm. Furthermore, Hatfield rejected the claim that Lamarre-Condon entered Jesse Baird's home solely to retrieve personal items, such as a $24,000 Cartier ring and a $2,000 Casablanca shirt, describing the defense's version of events as fundamentally flawed.

Disposal Attempts in Bungonia and Rural Property

After the alleged shootings, Lamarre-Condon attempted to conceal the evidence by trying to sink Mr. Davies's body in a dam before leaving both victims in surfboard bags. The bodies were discovered by a fence on a rural property in Bungonia, located approximately 200 kilometers south-west of Sydney. While Lamarre-Condon admitted to attempting to hide the bodies, he maintains that Jesse Baird was shot in self-defense and that Luke Davies accidentally shot himself during a physical struggle over the weapon. These claims stand in stark contrast to the Crown's detailed reconstruction of the timeline and the physical evidence recovered from the scene.

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Uber Eats Bag and Weapon Concealment Details

A critical point of contention involved a paper Uber Eats bag carried by Lamarre-Condon on February 19, 2024. The accused testified that the bag was empty, yet Mr. Hatfield presented video footage showing Lamarre-Condon dressed as a delivery driver holding the branded bag. The prosecutor noted the bag's weight and swing, suggesting it concealed a firearm, and pointed to video evidence of Lamarre-Condon placing his hand inside the bag before entering the residence. Hatfield argued it was impossible for the sequence of events described by the defense to have occurred as alleged, particularly regarding the handling of the weapon and the interactions with the victims.

Upcoming Defense Submissions and Trial Timeline

The Crown concluded its closing statements on Friday, with the court scheduled to resume at 10 am. Defense barrister John Stratton SC will deliver his closing submissions on Monday, following which the jury will begin their deliberations. Lamarre-Condon has pleaded not guilty to two counts of domestic violence-related murder and one count of breaking and entering over a separate incident in August 2023. The trial continues to examine the precise nature of the events that transpired in Sydney's inner east, with the jury tasked with determining the credibility of conflicting testimonies against the backdrop of physical and digital evidence.