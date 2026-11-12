Court Hears David Goodwillie Rape Prosecution Decision Was Erroneous

Advocate Thomas Ross argues Crown prosecutors failed procedures regarding David Goodwillie, urging private prosecution rights for Denise Clair following a civil ruling.

Scotland's Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh is currently reviewing a significant legal challenge concerning the decision not to prosecute former Dundee United striker David Goodwillie. Advocate Thomas Ross, KC, representing Denise Clair, submitted to the judges that Crown prosecutors acted incorrectly by failing to follow established legal procedures when dropping the criminal case. The appeal centers on whether Ms. Clair has the right to initiate a private prosecution for the alleged rape that occurred in January 2011.

Ross Challenges Crown Procedure Accuracy

Mr. Ross informed the three-judge panel, comprising Lord Pentland, Lord Matthews, and Lady Carmichael, that there was a substantial body of evidence available to the authorities that supported the assertion that Goodwillie assaulted Ms. Clair. The lawyer argued that the Crown's decision to drop the case was not only procedurally flawed but also substantively incorrect given the weight of the evidence presented at the time. He emphasized that while prosecution services receive between 150,000 and 200,000 reports annually, errors in judgment are inevitable, yet this specific instance represented a failure to act on clear indications of guilt.

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The core of the appeal lies in the request for permission to bring a Bill for Criminal Letters, a form of private prosecution that is exceptionally rare in Scotland. Historically, such proceedings have been utilized only twice during the entire 20th century, with no recent examples prior to this case. By seeking this rare legal avenue, Ms. Clair is attempting to bypass the standard public prosecution system and directly initiate criminal charges against the 37-year-old footballer, asserting that the state's failure to act was unjustified.

Civil Court Establishes Liability For Players

The background to this criminal appeal stems from a civil damages action previously brought by Ms. Clair against David Goodwillie and his then teammate, David Robertson. The incident in question took place on January 1, 2011, after Ms. Clair, who has waived her right to anonymity, went out in Bathgate, West Lothian. She claimed she was raped at a flat in nearby Armadale in the early hours of January 2, 2011, after traveling in a taxi with the two players.

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During the civil proceedings in the Court of Session, Lord Armstrong ruled that both footballers had taken advantage of Ms. Clair when she was vulnerable due to excessive alcohol consumption. The judge found that she had woken up naked in a strange house, an event that occurred despite the players' denial of rape. Consequently, the Court of Session ordered Goodwillie and Robertson to pay £100,000 in damages, legally establishing their liability for the assault through civil standards of proof, which are lower than the criminal standard.

Witness Testimony Highlights Alcohol Impact

Advocate Ross highlighted specific witness statements that were available to the Crown but allegedly insufficiently utilized in their decision-making process. A taxi driver named Billy McNeill, who picked up the trio in Bathgate, provided critical testimony regarding the condition of the group. Mr. McNeill told police that he had an immediate uneasy feeling about the situation, noting that he would not have allowed his own daughter to leave his vehicle with the two men.

The lawyer argued that this witness account, combined with evidence showing Ms. Clair was heavily intoxicated, provided a clear basis for criminal prosecution. By citing the taxi driver's observation that he felt a 'no right feeling' about the interaction, Mr. Ross sought to demonstrate that the potential for exploitation was visible to independent observers even before the alleged assault occurred. This testimony is central to the argument that the Crown ignored obvious red flags.

Crown And Defense Reject Private Prosecution

Crown lawyer Alan Cameron, KC, firmly defended the original decision, stating that prosecutors acted correctly and that there were no exceptional circumstances that would justify issuing criminal letters. He argued that the legal thresholds for a private prosecution were not met, thereby supporting the Crown's initial stance that the case should remain closed. This position was echoed by Lord Stewart of Dirleton, KC, who represented David Goodwillie.

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Lord Stewart argued that the legal tests required to bring a private prosecution were not satisfied. He further raised concerns about fairness, suggesting that evidence given by his client in the civil case could be unfairly leveraged in a subsequent private criminal prosecution. He noted that if the Crown had intended to prosecute, they should have issued a warning, as the civil proceedings proceeded on the basis that the Lord Advocate had renounced the right to pursue criminal charges. The senior judge, Lord Pentland, indicated that the court would issue a judgment as soon as practicable.