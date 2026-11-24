Jurors at Southwark Crown Court heard how four men allegedly drugged and assaulted two teenage girls in Maida Vale after tricking them into leaving a London nightclub for a fake after-party.

Four men are currently facing serious charges at Southwark Crown Court in London, including allegations of gang rape and sexual assault against two eighteen-year-old women. The prosecution presented a detailed account of how the victims were lured away from the Libertine nightclub near Oxford Street on the evening of April 6, 2024. Othman Al Qutt, a doorman at the venue, allegedly orchestrated the trap by directing the teenage girls into a waiting taxi under the false pretense of attending an exclusive after-party.

The Mechanics of the Nightclub Lure

The court heard that Othman Al Qutt, aged twenty-six, had been interacting with the two victims at the Libertine nightclub before initiating the plan to exploit them sexually. Prosecutor Catherine Farrelly, KC, explained that Al Qutt did not randomly select a vehicle but specifically directed the girls to a taxi driven by Mohammed Abdi Mohamed, aged thirty-eight. Behind Mohamed's vehicle, another taxi driven by Jordan Campbell, aged thirty-six, was waiting, indicating a coordinated effort involving multiple individuals at the scene. The prosecution argued that Al Qutt knew no such after-party existed and intended for the women to be handed over to men who planned to commit sexual offenses against them.

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Alleged Assaults During the Taxi Ride

Mohammed Abdi Mohamed drove the girls away from the club and made a stop near a park close to Hanover Square. At this location, Jordan Campbell, who had been following in his own taxi, entered the back of Mohamed's vehicle. The prosecution detailed how Campbell introduced himself and subsequently took one of the complainants into his separate car. Mohamed remained with the other victim, where he allegedly began sexual touching by placing his hand on her thigh and then pushing it into her genital area. He reportedly tried to force kisses and showed the woman videos on Snapchat of himself having sex with other women before driving her to an apartment in Maida Vale.

Drugging and Abuse at the Maida Vale Flat

Once the victims arrived at the flat belonging to Francis McEyeson, aged fifty, in Maida Vale, the allegations state that the group administered drugs to both women. The complainant recalled being given strawberry tequila shots and later experiencing fragmented memories, waking up to find herself and her friend naked and unconscious on a couch. The court heard that McEyeson and Campbell acted together to sexually assault the duo while they were incapacitated. The complainant described feeling a chemical burning sensation in her mouth, which she attributed to the effects of ecstasy or MDMA, and recalled being forced to perform sexual acts to avoid more severe rape.

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Stakeholder Positions and Denials in Court

All four defendants have entered pleas of not guilty to the charges brought against them. Jordan Campbell and Mohammed Abdi Mohamed deny various counts including rape and sexual assault. Francis McEyeson is also denying the same serious sexual offenses. Othman Al Qutt faces a single charge of assisting the commission of an offense, which he denies, claiming he did not help the others commit the crimes. The prosecution maintains that Al Qutt's role was central to the plot, as his deception regarding the after-party was the primary mechanism that allowed the abuse to take place.

Evidentiary Claims and Immediate Aftermath

The trial relies heavily on the testimony of the complainants, whose recollections were described by the prosecutor as fragmented due to the drugs administered during the evening. One victim reported having frequent flashbacks and suffering extreme physical pain and visible injury to her genitals following the incident. In the immediate aftermath, the complainant texted her father stating that she was trapped in a man's house, signaling her distress and lack of freedom to leave. The jury is currently weighing these personal accounts against the denials of the accused to determine the validity of the allegations regarding the coordinated sexual exploitation in central London.