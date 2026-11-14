Court of Appeal Hearing Set for Audi F1 Tsunoda Dispute

FIA confirms Paris hearing on November 25 for Audi F1 appeal against Yuki Tsunoda's Monza result regarding Article B5.9.4 start procedure infringement.

Audi F1 has officially secured a hearing before the Court of Appeal in Paris on Wednesday November 25 to challenge the sporting regulations outcome regarding Yuki Tsunoda's finish at the Italian Grand Prix. This legal proceeding addresses a contentious decision involving the Racing Bulls team and their Japanese driver after he scored a single point by finishing tenth at Monza.

Timeline Of The Monza Incident

Yuki Tsunoda made three appearances for the Racing Bulls team after the summer break following an injury to Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar. The Japanese driver scored a single point on his return to action, finishing 10th at September's Italian Grand Prix at Monza, where Audi F1 pair Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg finished 11th and 12th respectively. Tsunoda had been due to start 14th, but initially went to line up in 15th on the opposite side of the grid. Realising his mistake, Tsunoda cut across the track at the last moment, leaving his car at an awkward angle and leading to FIA race director Rui Marques declaring an additional formation lap. Tsunoda went on to start the race from his original position and finished 10th, with Bortoleto and Hulkenberg crossing the line seven and eight seconds behind in 11th and 12th.

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Audi F1 Appeals Under Article B5.9.4

Audi submitted an appeal against Tsunoda's result three days after the race, after confirming it had raised a concern regarding the application of Article B5.9.4 of the sporting regulations after Tsunoda went unpunished following an investigation into an alleged start procedure infringement. Article B5.9.4 reads that any driver who caused an extra formation lap, and is then able to start the, or any subsequent, extra formation lap must enter the Pit Lane at the end of the lap and must start the from the end of the Pit Lane. A Stop-and-Go Penalty will be imposed on any driver who fails to start the from the Pit Lane.

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Stewards Decision And Ruling Details

Tsunoda avoided a penalty on the day, with the FIA stewards opting to take no further action after accepting Racing Bulls' explanation that Tsunoda did not explicitly cause an extra formation lap, with the decision for an additional formation lap taken by Marques. A section of the stewards' verdict at Monza read that the Race Director, in evidence, stated that it was his call, based on the behaviour of the car on the approach to the grid box, to commence an extra formation lap. He stated that he was not comfortable starting the race with the car in that position. Another section added that the Stewards agree with the points and consider that the extra formation lap resulted from the Race Director's assessment of the situation, rather than being directly caused by the driver of Car 22. The stewards also explained their decision to take no further action against Tsunoda, while recommending that the FIA establish a procedure to inform drivers and teams if they are specifically the cause of extra formation laps in the future.

Future Regulatory Implications For Teams

The stewards also explained their decision to take no further action against Tsunoda, while recommending that the FIA establish a procedure to inform drivers and teams if they are specifically the cause of extra formation laps in the future. They wrote that Article B5.9.4 goes on to specify that if a driver who causes the extra formation lap and is then able to start the extra formation lap, he must enter the Pit Lane at the end of the lap and start from the Pit Lane. The penalty is not for causing the extra formation lap, if indeed, he caused the extra formation lap in the first place. A critical issue emerges here, in that in order to comply with the requirement to enter and start from the Pit Lane, a driver would need to know that he was the cause of the extra formation lap. The team representative quoted situations where extra formation laps have been commenced due to extraneous circumstances such as the position of a photographer etc. In this case, no message was sent to the team or the driver, advising them that they were the cause of the extra formation lap. The team, based on the fact that the car was positioned within its starting grid box in compliance with the regulations, had, in our determination, no reason to instruct its driver to enter and start from the Pit Lane. Accordingly, irrespective of whether or not the driver directly caused the extra formation lap, the team and driver were unaware that they were being considered as the cause, therefore we determine that we are unable to impose a Stop and Go penalty in this case, and decide to take no further action. The stewards noted that the Race Director acted in good faith and out of an abundance of caution in ordering an extra formation lap. They further noted that the FIA might wish to consider implementing a process to advise teams and drivers if they are considered to be the cause of an extra formation lap, so that they are then able to comply with the requirements of Article B5.9.4.