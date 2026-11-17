Billy Stokoe's prison term rises to 8.5 years for killing 86-year-old Gloria Stephenson on an illegal e-bike, after judges ruled the original 6-year sentence unduly lenient.

Three judges at the Court of Appeal have increased the prison sentence for Billy Stokoe from six years and nine months to eight years and six months detention after ruling the original term was unduly lenient. The appeal was referred by Solicitor General Andy Slaughter following the fatal collision in Sunderland on May 16 last year, where Stokoe killed 86-year-old Gloria Stephenson.

Legal Reassessment of Unduly Lenient Sentence

The core factual basis for the increased sentence involves the specific mechanical and behavioral factors present during the incident. Suki Dhadda, barrister for the Solicitor General, argued that the initial sentencing judge either used an incorrect starting point or failed to adequately account for the aggravating elements of the crime. The court determined that the original term did not reflect the severity of Stokoe riding a defective Sur-Ron electric bike with only one working brake while under the influence of cannabis.

Also read Football leagues review pitch perimeters following Billy Vigar death

The judges concluded that a significant uplift to the starting point of the sentence was necessary. Lord Justice Stuart-Smith, sitting with Mrs Justice Farbey and Judge Mark Lucraft KC, emphasized that the initial sentencing judge had not made a gross error but had likely given too much weight to mitigation or insufficient weight to the dangerous nature of the act. The new eight-year and six-month term reflects this reassessment of the legal standards applied to causing death by dangerous driving.

Details of the Tragic Collision in Sunderland

Gloria Stephenson, an active and fit great-grandmother, was attempting to complete her daily 10,000 steps while walking her daughter's dog on a zebra crossing in Sunderland when the collision occurred. Dashcam footage obtained during the proceedings showed Billy Stokoe failing to slow down or attempt to avoid Mrs. Stephenson. The impact left the pensioner lying motionless on the ground, resulting in fatal injuries that ended her life.

Advertisement

The Sur-Ron bike involved in the incident was illegal and mechanically defective, possessing only one functional brake. Testimony indicated that Stokoe was riding with only one hand, using the other to operate his mobile phone. This combination of a dangerous vehicle, impaired judgment due to cannabis, and distraction created a high-risk scenario that directly led to the tragedy on May 16.

Stokoe's Evasion and Legal Representation Arguments

Following the collision, Billy Stokoe, now 20 years old, was thrown from the bike but did not stop to assist or check on Mrs. Stephenson. He rode away to change his clothes and hide the machine at a friend's house. He eventually handed himself in at a police station just over an hour after the incident, a fact that contributed to the court's view of the aggravating circumstances.

Helen Towers, representing Stokoe, argued that the 20-year-old was particularly immature, being only 18 at the time of the offence, and was glued to his phone. Her submission suggested that the deliberate dangerous behavior was specifically the use of the phone on the hand that could operate the brake, rather than multiple distinct actions. Despite these defenses, the Court of Appeal found the original sentence did not adequately reflect the loss of a vital force of nature.

Impact on Victim's Family and Future Implications

The decision underscores the judicial stance on e-bike safety and the legal consequences of dangerous riding. Lord Justice Stuart-Smith stated that the case represents a devastating personal tragedy that has ripped apart the lives of those who loved Gloria Stephenson. The family described her as a vital force, highlighting the profound personal loss beyond the legal statistics.

Advertisement

Billy Stokoe appeared at the Tuesday hearing from HMP Deerbolt, wearing a blue top, as the legal team finalized the sentencing adjustment. The increased term serves as a strict precedent for handling cases involving illegal vehicles and distracted driving. The outcome provides a measure of accountability for the death of an elderly pedestrian and reinforces the severe penalties associated with causing death by dangerous driving in the United Kingdom.