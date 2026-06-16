The Court of Appeal has overturned a High Court ruling that the banning of Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation was 'disproportionate' and should be quashed. The decision has been met with mixed reactions, with some seeing it as a necessary measure to protect national security, while others argue that it infringes upon freedom of expression rights.

A recent development in the Palestine Action case has seen the Court of Appeal overturn a High Court ruling that the banning of the group as a terrorist organisation was 'disproportionate' and should be quashed.

The High Court had previously ruled that the then-home secretary Yvette Cooper's decision to proscribe Palestine Action under the Terrorism Act 2000 last year was unlawful, following a legal challenge from the group's co-founder, Huda Ammori. However, in a summary of the decision, Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr said the High Court had 'materially understated the position' when considering how much latitude the Home Secretary had when deciding whether to proscribe.

The judge later said that comparisons to groups such as the suffragettes were 'seriously flawed'. The ban, which began on 5 July last year, made membership of or support for the direct action group a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison. This decision has been met with mixed reactions, with some seeing it as a necessary measure to protect national security, while others argue that it infringes upon freedom of expression rights.

Meanwhile, in other news, Donald Trump has been spotted at a recent basketball tournament, where he has been attempting to position himself as a winner. However, his efforts have been met with criticism, with some accusing him of being more interested in basking in reflected glory than actually contributing to the sport. This comes as Trump has been in the public eye for decades, but has struggled to find his place in the world of sports.

He has been flitting between individuals and teams, but has been remarkably consistent in attaching himself to a winner. This has led some to question his motives and whether he is truly interested in the sport, or simply using it as a means to gain attention and fame. In other news, a recent study has found that private school, sex, and housework can be some of the biggest causes of tension between warring couples.

Psychologist Mike Talbot says that parenting can expose ideological differences in a couple, and encourages people to listen to each other and find a 'third way', something that they come up with between themselves, rather than sticking to one person's opinion. This can be particularly challenging when it comes to issues such as gender stereotypes, where one partner may expect the other to take on certain roles or responsibilities.

The solution, according to Talbot, is to focus on value and to get the couple to think about the conflict in a different way. This can involve re-evaluating one's own expectations and assumptions, and finding ways to compromise and work together. By doing so, couples can find a way to navigate their differences and come to a mutually beneficial solution





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Palestine Action Court Of Appeal High Court Terrorism Freedom Of Expression Donald Trump Basketball Sports Private School Sex Housework Tension Couples Parenting Ideological Differences Gender Stereotypes

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