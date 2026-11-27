The Court of Appeal ruled that Touchstone Leeds directly discriminated against Felix Ngole by retracting a job offer due to his Christian views on homosexuality.

The Court of Appeal has delivered a significant legal ruling confirming that Touchstone Leeds engaged in direct religious discrimination against Felix Ngole. The panel determined that the social work provider unlawfully revoked a job offer for a hospital discharge mental health support worker position in 2022. This decision was driven by the company's knowledge of Ngole's past public expressions of Christian beliefs regarding homosexuality.

Retraction of Job Offer Due to Beliefs

Touchstone Leeds initially extended an employment offer to Mr. Ngole for the role of a mental health support worker at a hospital. However, the organization retracted this offer after discovering media reports concerning a previous legal case. That earlier case involved Ngole successfully challenging the University of Sheffield for expelling him from an MA social work course. The expulsion was a consequence of comments he made on social media in 2015, which included the statement that homosexuality is a sin.

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Tribunal and Appeal Legal Proceedings

An employment tribunal initially found that Touchstone Leeds had directly discriminated against Mr. Ngole in 2024 by withdrawing the initial job offer. The tribunal panel, however, rejected the claim that requiring him to attend a second interview constituted additional discrimination. In February, the Employment Appeal Tribunal overturned part of that decision, ruling that the original decision regarding the second interview was incorrect. Consequently, the case was sent back for reconsideration before Mr. Ngole launched a challenge through the Court of Appeal in September.

Stakeholder Arguments and Legal Representation

Bruno Quintavalle, representing Mr. Ngole, argued that Touchstone Leeds imposed requirements on him that were not placed on other candidates. He stated this constituted a straightforward matter of direct discrimination, noting that the job description contained no references to LGBT issues and Ngole had never faced a complaint. Katherine Apps KC, representing Touchstone Leeds, argued the company declined the offer due to a lack of enthusiasm for promoting LGBTQI+ specific services. She claimed Mr. Ngole showed resistance to attending LGBT+ awareness training and posed a risk of complaints from service users.

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Ruling on Past Public Manifestation of Beliefs

Lady Justice Elisabeth Laing ruled that Mr. Ngole's public manifestation of beliefs occurred long before he applied for the position. She stated she could not accept that a lawful description of his beliefs could become objectionable solely due to the nature of the job. Lord Justice Miles agreed, concluding that Touchstone Leeds was significantly influenced by media reporting about Mr. Ngole's views. The court dismissed Touchstone Leeds' challenge and refused the company permission to take the case to the Supreme Court.

Victory for Religious Freedom Advocates

Mr. Ngole, who fled persecution in Cameroon to live in the United Kingdom, supported by the Christian Legal Centre, described the ruling as an important victory for Christians across the UK. He emphasized that disagreement does not equate to discrimination and that holding biblical beliefs does not make someone a danger to others. He asserted that he has never discriminated against anyone and has always treated service users with dignity, compassion, and respect. The case highlights the complex intersection of religious freedom and professional duties in modern social work.