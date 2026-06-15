Court Proceedings Initiated After Fatal Motorbike Crash

A 34‑year‑old has been charged with murder following a fatal collision involving a school headteacher, with a provisional trial set for October 12.

A tragic collision on Paddock Lane in Manchester on the evening of June 12 sent shockwaves through the local community, as a motorist lost control while driving a car and struck a cyclist who was riding in the opposite direction.

Emergency responders arrived within minutes, but the cyclist, identified as Michael Mullins, 56, could not be revived at the scene and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the surrounding medical centre. Local police quickly gathered evidence, securing photographic records of the roadway and collecting witness statements from nearby pedestrians.

The incident has since turned into a criminal investigation, as authorities suspect that the driver may have been operating without a valid licence, was possibly under the influence of a substance, or failed to keep clear of the lane. Because the headteacher of the nearby school was both an employee of the educational trust and a risk factor for the community, the death has resonated deeply with families and former students.

On June 15 prosecutors filed formal charges against the motorist, a 34‑year‑old named Simon Richardson. The indictment lists five serious offences: murder, manslaughter, dangerous driving, failure to stop, and driving without insurance. Solicitors for the Crown, Phil Barnes KC, and for the defence, Jaime Hamilton KC, held brief hearings in Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court, where proceedings were conducted over video link owing to the occupant of the defendant's residence being away for travel.

Richardson entered the court at 9 a.m., accompanied by his family via the public gallery, while families of the victim attended from a separate screening chamber. The judge for the case, Mr Maurice Greene, did not immediately pronounce a verdict but set a provisional trial date for October 12. The presiding officer issued a bail order, remanding Richardson into the custody of the local jail until the next hearing scheduled for July 29.

In a concise statement, the judge noted that the alleged offence had grave implications for community safety and pillars of public trust. The fallout from the incident will take its time to dissolve, yet community leaders have already called for increased safety measures on Manchester streets.

The parents of a former student of Mullins' school have requested that the council institute clearer traffic separation on Paddock Lane, arguing that the mix of pedestrian and vehicle traffic was more conducive to a fatal incident. A petition is gathering support, pressing for a complete redesign of the street layout, including dedicated cycle lanes. For the families involved, the legal process is only the beginning of seeking justice.

The community will watch the court outcome carefully, hoping that the adjudication of the charges will provide a degree of closure that acknowledges the loss and signals a renewed commitment to preventing future tragedies





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Collision Court Murder Charge Headteacher Manchester

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