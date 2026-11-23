NSW Supreme Court admits video of defendant Beau Lamarre-Condon surfing to rebut prosecution claims he lied about his skills to dispose of victims. Read the full trial details.

The NSW Supreme Court has admitted video evidence showing accused murderer Beau Lamarre-Condon running into the ocean with a paddleboard, directly challenging prosecution assertions that he fabricated his surfing skills to dispose of victims.

Lamarre-Condon, aged thirty-one, stands charged with the February nineteen, twenty-twenty-four killings of his ex-boyfriend Jesse Baird and Baird's new partner Luke Davies. The defense tendered the footage to demonstrate that the former police officer was indeed a surfer, countering claims that he used the activity as a cover story.

Also read See who’s on Monday’s court list: Accused face driving, theft and assault charges

Video Evidence Rebuttal Surfer Claims

The defense team, led by Senior Counsel John Stratton, introduced the footage to show that Lamarre-Condon was participating in a police surf rescue course. This specific context aims to verify his presence in the water with a board, undermining the Crown's argument that he was lying about being a surfer to justify possessing the large bags used to transport the bodies.

Crown prosecutors had argued that Lamarre-Condon traveled to Jesse Baird's Paddington home on February nineteen, twenty-twenty-four, with the premeditated intent to kill. They alleged he drove by jealousy and carried his police-issued firearm for that purpose, rather than for the claimed reason of reclaiming personal property.

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Conflicting Narratives On Motivation

Lamarre-Condon told the court he went to the property to retrieve belongings, specifically citing a twenty-four-thousand-dollar Cartier ring and a surfboard he claimed to have purchased during their on-off relationship. He stated he bought a surfboard bag a few days prior to collect these items after their final breakup.

However, the prosecution maintains that no surfboards were ever found during the murder investigation. They allege that Lamarre-Condon never actually bought a surfboard and was not a surfer, suggesting his explanation was a fabricated narrative to explain the presence of the bags in his possession.

Legal Arguments Over Conduct And Intent

John Stratton SC concluded his closing arguments by emphasizing that while his client admitted to immature behavior, this does not equate to murder. He quoted nineteenth-century novelist William Thackeray to the jury, stating that 'love makes fools of us all' and explaining that bad behavior is distinct from criminal intent.

Stratton acknowledged that Lamarre-Condon admitted to entering the house with a loaded gun, deleting contacts from Baird's phone, and taking his wallet and phone. The defense also noted admissions regarding pouring water into the fuel tank and throwing flowers at the property, but argued these acts did not constitute a murder plot.

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Proceedings Move To Judicial Summing

With the defense's closing arguments complete, Justice Natalie Adams is scheduled to deliver her summing up to the jury when the court resumes at ten am. This marks the final phase before the jury begins its deliberations on the serious charges.

Lamarre-Condon has pleaded not guilty to two counts of domestic violence-related murder and one count of break and enter related to an August twenty-twenty-three incident. The court continues to hear evidence regarding the tragic deaths of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies as the legal process moves toward its conclusion.