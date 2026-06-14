Courteney Cox Celebrates Daughter Coco's 22nd Birthday with Emotional Instagram Tribute

Courteney Cox honored her daughter Coco Arquette's 22nd birthday with a sweet Instagram post, calling her a 'wise soul' and 'life teacher.' Ex-husband David Arquette also shared tributes, highlighting their amicable co-parenting.

Courteney Cox took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate her daughter Coco Arquette 's 22nd birthday in a heartfelt post that resonated with fans. The 61-year-old actress shared two photos: one recent shot of the mother-daughter duo smiling cheek-to-cheek, and a nostalgic throwback of Cox holding a young Coco in the ocean.

In the caption, she wrote: 'Happy Birthday Co. You are such a wise soul. Funniest person I know and my life teacher. I love you x.

' The post garnered thousands of likes and comments, including one from Coco herself, who replied under a separate tribute from her father: 'I love you so much!! ' The celebration highlights the close bond Cox shares with her only child, whom she co-parents with ex-husband David Arquette. David Arquette, 54, also honored his daughter with multiple Instagram posts, writing in one: 'I'm so proud to be your papa @cocoarquette_ Happy 22nd Birthday!

I know this is going to be a magical world.

' Arquette, now married to Christina McLarty, has remained on amicable terms with Cox since their divorce in 2013, three years after separation. The couple, who were married from 1999 to 2013, have prioritized co-parenting, even reuniting for red carpet events like the premiere of 'Scream 7' earlier this year. Coco, who is studying at college, often appears in her parents' social media posts, showcasing a strong family dynamic despite the divorce.

In October 2024, Cox reflected on the emotional journey of sending Coco to college during an appearance at the Inc. 5000 45th Annual Conference & Gala. She admitted that while the first year wasn't difficult because Coco was often in her room, the second year was harder when her daughter returned home more mature and communicative.

'She's incredible. She's a really special, smart, funny kid,' Cox shared, adding that she didn't want her to go back. Cox has also been open about her personal life, including her on-again, off-again relationship with Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid. The couple got engaged in 2014 but called off the wedding, reconciling in 2016.

Cox confirmed in 2019 that they are not re-engaged but are happily together. As Coco embarks on her 23rd year, Cox continues to balance her career and motherhood, cherishing the moments with her daughter who has become a source of wisdom and humor in her life





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Courteney Cox Coco Arquette Birthday Celebrity Family Parenting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police charge 22nd person with violent disorder after Henry Nowak protestsTen people have already received prison sentences

Read more »

Man pleads guilty to frying pan police attack during Nowak protestRyan Atkinson, 36, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and is the 22nd person to be charged following the Southampton protests

Read more »

David Beckham Shuns Family Feud Questions, Focuses on Future Amid Hollywood Star HonorDavid Beckham declined to discuss his ongoing public dispute with son Brooklyn during an interview before receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He emphasized privacy for the family matter and spoke about his busy life with his children, businesses, and goals. The ceremony is expected to be attended by Victoria and three of their children but likely without Brooklyn, highlighting a deep family rift.

Read more »

Sara Cox Bids Farewell to Radio 2 Teatime Show Ahead of Breakfast Slot TakeoverSara Cox has concluded her long-running BBC Radio 2 teatime programme as she prepares to replace Scott Mills on the station's flagship Breakfast show. The transition comes after Mills was dismissed following serious allegations. Cox celebrated the end of an era with a team dinner and reflected on seven years of 'silliness' while urging her listeners to join her for the morning slot.

Read more »